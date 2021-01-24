Stillwater native Todd Scheel, owner of Scheel’s Catering, purchased the KC Hall in Stillwater in June 2020, started remodeling and changed the name to the Stillwater Event Center, 1910 Greeley St. S., Stillwater
While Scheel purchased the event center in the middle of the pandemic, it wasn’t like he was starting from scratch on a new business because he ran his catering business out of KC Hall’s kitchen. He also served on KC Hall’s board of directors.
In 2020 The Knights of Columbus decided they didn’t want to be in the hall anymore and decided to move into a church-based only operation. When the Knights of Columbus decided to vacate, Scheel jumped at the opportunity.
“I didn’t want to leave the location, and I saw its real potential in that building,” Scheel said.
While the Knights of Columbus operated out of the hall, the business KC Hall was operated as an independent business separate from the Knights of Columbus.
Since the pandemic began, Gov. Tim Walz has put in restrictions limiting the size of gatherings, effectively shuttering or postponing many weddings, but those limitations have changed several times since March 2020.
The current restrictions allow for weddings to be held at 50% of a venue’s total capacity.
The slowdown in event gatherings meant that it was the perfect time for remodeling, Scheel noted, and he now expects that work to finish in about a month.
Scheel added recessed lighting, new flooring, creating an outdoor patio space for weddings and receptions, and building a bridal suite.
“(We’re) going full board to get it to what I’ve always wanted and dreamt that place to be,” Scheel said.
The venue is 4,000 square feet and has a total capacity of 225.
Even though events are limited at 50% capacity, Scheel has booked events and a couple recently reserved the space for an August wedding.
“What’s going to happen in August? Nobody really knows as far as when things are going to open full or not,” Scheel said, “but people are booking; they’re cautiously booking.”
In 2020, KC Hall still hosted a few weddings but they were held at only 50% of the venue’s capacity, while others opted to reschedule to 2021 — and some were even pushed out to 2022.
“So these poor brides, some of them have now planned their third wedding by moving a date around,” Scheel said.
Scheel expects weddings will be the most integral part of running the Stillwater Event Center.
Scheel enjoys getting to be an integral part of people’s special occasions, and he is looking forward to a day when the event center isn’t hindered by COVID, and his event center can help people have their special day without the restrictions.
“There’s nothing more satisfying than at the end of the night seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces, and knowing we’ve done a great thing for someone,” Scheel said. “I’m very excited about this. I’m very grateful this opportunity came about, and have an opportunity to grow here in the community.”
To book an event at the Stillwater Event Center, call 651-430-3274 or visit stillwatereventcenter.com.
