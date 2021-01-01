A new normal
While 2020 officially began in January, what we have come to learn as the “new normal” started in March when the coronavirus, which was only worrisome in China, really hit home. The first confirmed COVID-19 case Washington County case was detailed in the March 16 online-only article: “First COVID-19 case in Washington County …”
From the Story: “As of March 16, the Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed that there is one case of a person who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Washington County. This is the first known case in Washington County since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state of Minnesota March 6. The person who tested positive is in Woodbury. In a Facebook post, Washington County is preparing for additional cases.”
Governor closes schools, businesses
As of the Gazette’s deadline for the March 20 edition, the confirmed cases in the county had increased to three, which was noted in the article: “COVID-19: Gov. Walz closes schools, businesses as virus cases spike in Minnesota” as we announced (likely with nearly every other publication in the state) that the governor was shuttering much of the economy probably for the first time ever.
From the story: “The response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 escalated rapid this week as residents in Minnesota tested positive for the virus. As of press time on March 19, there are 89 positive cases in Minnesota — three positive cases in Washington County — with 3,038 patients tested by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day March 17, Gov. Tim Walz ordered bars and restaurants across Minnesota to temporarily close to customers who dine in. Delivery and curbside takeout services may continue to operate. The temporary closure also applies to other places of public amusement, including theaters, museums, fitness centers and community clubs. Affected businesses will close by 5 p.m. Tuesday. While the governor’s order runs through March 27, he said he’ll likely end up extending it. Supermarkets, pharmacies and other retailers are not affected.
‘This is our new normal,’ the governor said at an evening news conference …. ‘I think I would forecast for the press that this is more than likely a rhythm that we may get into.’”
Unfortunately, the governor’s prediction came true, and about two weeks later we announced that students wouldn’t return to classes and would start studying online instead of coming back for spring break. We detailed this in the April 3 article, “ISD 834 students start distance learning”
From the story: “Students went back to learning for the first time in three weeks as the spread of COVID-19 extended Stillwater Area Public Schools’ spring break. ..
Gov. Tim Walz gave the closing order two weeks ago to allow administrators and teachers time to figure out how to make distance learning work for the state’s nearly 900,000 public and charter school students.
They’re not scheduled to return to their classrooms until at least April 30, but that order could be extended.
While some of the technical groundwork was already in place as students are already familiar with the online school program Schoology, teachers and staff had days to put together educational material for students.
‘To roll out an online program like this can take some district one to two years of planning,” said Superintendent Denise Pontrelli. ‘We asked our staff to do it in eight days.’”
Hospitals fear overcrowding
As students and staff were figuring out remote learning, local hospital officials started to worry about the impact the pandemic would have on capacity as we noted in the April 3 article “Hospitals brace for virus surge.”
From the story: “As reported case of COVID-19 grow exponentially in Minnesota, healthcare providers are bracing for the coming weeks to overwhelm hospital and clinics with the new coronavirus. As of press time, Minnesota had 742 confirmed cases with 46 cases in Washington County. The virus has caused 18 deaths.
With 31% of cases now said to be from community transmission, most cases are now due to Minnesotans getting the virus from contact with carriers in their own communities.
‘The virus is in the community so we really need to take that to heart,’ said Lowell Johnson, director of public health for Washington County. ‘We need to remain diligent with social distancing.’”
Summer events cancelled
As it was becoming clear that a return to normal wasn’t going to happen anytime soon, events were cancelled such as the 2020 Olympics. In Stillwater that meant the summer of 2020 was going to look a bit different we noted in the April 24 article, “Stillwater cancels Lumberjack Days, summer events”
From the story: “It will be a quiet summer in Stillwater this year.
The city council voted April 21 to cancel the city’s many summer festivals and events, including Lumberjack Days and the annual Fourth of July fireworks.…Other events include the Stillwater Lift Bridge and St. Crossing Loop Trail celebration, the Cruisin’ on the Croix Car Show, Summer Tuesdays, the Stillwater Half Marathon and Memorial Day programs.”
The months that followed turned into the new normal that we know now, and Gov. Walz started to ease restrictions in May as detailed in this May 15, Associated Press story: “Walz to let stay-at-home order expire, keep key restrictions.” Generally we wouldn’t recap a wire story in our year in review piece, but 2020 is certainly not a normal year.
From the story: “Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday (May 18) he will let his stay-at-home order expire as scheduled, though he’ll” leave key restrictions in place to keep up Minnesota’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Don’t get me wrong — we believe that the safest place we can be is at home,’ Walz said in a televised address. ‘But we know we can’t continue like this forever.’”
Social activism
The other notable national piece of news this year was the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. His death while in police custody sparked protests across the country. Being close to the incident, Stillwater was no different.
In the June 12 “Stillwater sees rise in social activism” article we documented one of many protests that occurred in the Stillwater area following the incident.
From the story: “St. Croix Valley residents turned out in big numbers for the “Kids and Families Standing up Against Racism Protest & March” that took place on Saturday, June 6 in downtown Stillwater.
The peaceful demonstration follows numerous that have taken place around the country after the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd on May 25.”
Back to school
The pandemic in Minnesota was looking better at the start of fall as case rates were down, and some students headed back to in-person classes in a hybrid learning model we documented in a Sept. 11 article headlined: “Students head back to in-person classes.”
From the story: “Students returned to Stillwater Area Schools for the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 8. It is the first time students have entered SAPS buildings since March when schools shut down for in-person learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of the pandemic, this year appears a bit different. Kids are donning masks along with teachers, and to avoid crowded classrooms, students are alternating days where one group attends class in-person and the other group attends online.
While the district is not performing temperature checks or health screenings as kids enter buildings, students and staff are required to self-screen before coming to school, said Carissa Keister, SAPS Community Engagement Manager.
‘Our plan is to avoid students congregating together,’ Keister said. ‘Schools have plans in place to ensure students are spaced as they enter the building and throughout their day.’”
Moving picture
While the pandemic dominated headlines across the world this year, there was news not related to the pandemic. One of our favorite stories of the year was about the move “Clouds” that was released by Disney this Fall. The movie tells the story of Zach Sobiech’s life. We spoke to his mother about what the film coming out meant to her.
We wrote about her response to the film’s release in the Sept. 25 article “Moving Picture: Sobiech’s legacy lives on in film.”
From the piece: “The story of a Lakeland teen who was diagnosed with cancer and died from the disease in 2013, is coming to Disney+ on Oct. 16. Before he passed, 17-year-old Zach Sobiech wrote and performed the farewell song ‘Clouds’ that went viral on YouTube.
The film “Clouds” depicts Sobiech’s journey with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. He died in May 2013, shortly before he would have graduated from Stillwater Area High School.
The movie is based on his mother’s, Laura Sobiech, memoir “Fly a Little Higher” about his journey. Laura and her husband, Rob Sobiech, watched an advanced streaming version of the film on the night of Friday, Sept. 18.
‘Yeah that’s crazy,’ Laura said of seeing her family depicted on the screen. ‘It’s a whole mess of feelings.’”
The election
While the pandemic dominated headlines around the world, across the nations and the ink of our local pages in The Gazette there was news outside the pandemic, and well 2020 was an election year.
While the election outcome changed the face of the White House, the local election changed a few faces on city councils throughout the area. However, the most heated race was, by far, the race for school board on Independent School District 834.
Thanks to two resigning board members. The November election saw five new school board members win seats on the board. Two of those newly elected members took their seats in December and three of those members will take their seats at the first board meeting this month. We detailed the change in our Nov. 6 article headlined “School board shuffle.”
From the story: ‘Five candidates who were endorsed by the St. Croix Valley Education Association, the St. Croix Paraprofessional Association and the International Union of Operating Engineers were elected to the Independent School District 834 Board of Directors.
Alison Sherman and Beverly Petrie won the two-year seats on ISD 834 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to unofficial (which have now been certified) election results.
With 32 out of 32 precincts reporting the duo received a combined 57.12% of the vote.
Katie Hockert, Matt Onken and Annie Porbeni were elected to three 4-year seats on
Stillwater Area Public School board, according to unofficial election results. With 32 out of 32 precincts reporting results the three will replace current board members Michael Ptacek, Jennifer Pelletier and board chairwoman Sarah Stivland.
For the two-year terms Sherman and Petrie will replace Bill Gilles and Tim Brewington. Gilles and Brewington were appointed to the board after Mark Burns and Shelley Pearson resigned in July causing the need for a special election.”
Lockdowns return
While COVID numbers had decreased, there was less of a focus on the pandemic in the fall. However, after the November election the rates started to spiral out of control across the U.S. and in Minnesota, and response measures were reinstated.
The first sign more restrictions were coming was when school districts across the state started moving learning models from hybrid into remote instruction again as we detailed in the Nov. 6 article headlined “All SAPS students returning to e-learning.”
From the story: “Due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 infections, the Stillwater Area Public School Board at its meeting Nov. 19 changed the district’s learning model to remote instruction for all students.
Following an hours-long, in-depth discussion on the rising coronavirus numbers and effects on the district, the board voted 6-1 in favor of the change.
The board’s decision to move all learners online came one day after Gov. Tim Walz announced Minnesota will be taking a four-week pause as he closed gyms, outdoor and indoor entertainment options until Dec. 18 and only
allows restaurants to serve takeout during the temporary shutdown.
The governor’s order — that went into effect on Nov. 20 — also stopped high school sports for the four-week period, but left the decision on learning models up to individual school districts.”
Winter lights
One positive result from COVID cancellations over the summer was the city had money to spare in the winter, and the City Council decided to invest that by decorating downtown in the holiday spirit.
The big payoff was getting Stillwater’s Historic Lift Bridge lit up with lights for the holiday season as noted in the Dec. 11 article headlined: “Bridge illuminates Stillwater”
From the story: “For the first time in its history the Lift Bridge will be lit up every night with decorative holiday lights that will shine brightly over the icy waters of St. Croix River until March.
The bridge decoration is the icing on the cake to get the city in a festive spirit.
Several local groups brainstormed ideas on how to promote Stillwater in the winter as the pandemic wreaked havoc with the economy.
One idea was promoting Stillwater by decorating downtown with holiday lights during winter months. Along with the bridge, downtown Stillwater will now be completely lit up during the long nights.”
Vaccine arrives
Of course, after eight months of dealing with the pandemic grabbing headlines — and even getting a few complaints about not covering anything but COVID-related news — we finally got some great news on the coronavirus front as two vaccines were approved be the Federal Drug Administration as we described in last week’s Dec. 25 edition in the “COVID vaccines arrive in Stillwater” article
From the story: Health care workers at Lakeview Hospital received some of the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, Dec. 21, marking a momentous milestone in the fight against the pandemic.
While we are recapping a story we ran just last week, we think the momentous occasion of healthcare workers receiving inoculations in the St. Croix Valley is well worth it.
Tom Anderson, MD, is a hospital medicine doctor at Lakeview Hospital and was the first person at the hospital to receive the preventive shot.
“When I think of the tremendous time, energy and data that people across the world have put into this, I wanted to demonstrate my confidence in the science not just through my words, but also through my behavior. Maybe that will help someone who is hedging whether to get the vaccine or not, make their decision.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.