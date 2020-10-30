Halloween lovers got a jump on the holiday last Saturday, Oct. 24, at The Zephyr Theatre. Kids and adults showed up to carve pumpkins that will decorate the theatre during Halloween festivities Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31.
More pumpkins, all generously donated by Stoney Brook Farms in Foley, Minn., will be available during the Candy, Carving, and S’mores! Family Halloween Event at the theatre from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pumpkin carvers young and old will have two more chances to create spooky, silly, cute, witty jack-o’-lanterns for the theatre. The trick: All participants need to bring their own carving tools. The treat: All carvers get another pumpkin to take home.
Other outdoor family-friendly activities on both days will include trick or treating, scavenger hunts, and eating s’mores. Costumes are encouraged.
An all-ages masquerade party will unfold from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Partiers can add dancing shoes to their Halloween costumes and enjoy the music of Swingin’ on a Star, a dance band, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot.
Adding to the outdoor events will be a bonfire; special acts, including fire performers; and costume contests. Food will come from the Oakdale branch of Buffalo Wild Wings. The indoor cash bar will be open.
Masks are recommended outside and required inside both days.
For all of the events, please pay what you can.
Film night
The theatre’s new indoor entertainment schedule will start Wednesday, Nov., 4, with the screening of “Legends of the Fall,” rated R. The 1994 epic Western stars Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn, Julia Ormond, and Henry Thomas.
Doors — and the cash bar — will open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.
Masks are required for this inside event. Seating is limited. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for 17 and younger.
For information about other events, go to stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org/events.
