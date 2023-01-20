Len’s Family Foods may have condensed the name to just ‘Len’s,’ but that does not mean the family is no longer involved.
Located on the corner of Owens Street and Myrtle Street, the building that houses the local grocery store is over 100 years old. In 1995 it was purchased by Len Nelson, who owned the business until he passed away in May 2021. Len’s grandson, Jake Blum, then took over as the store manager. Blum later partnered up with his cousin Jeremy Hale and his business partner Blake Verdon to purchase the store.
Both Blum and Hale stressed how much the store meant to their grandfather. Len purchased the store when Hale was 10 years old, and he would help out by stocking shelves and ringing up customers.
“You could see that he was so happy to be here because this was his. And everything he did was something that he built and he could be proud of,” Hale said. “And that also inspired me after college to start my own business.”
Blum has been working at the family grocery store for over 20 years. Right after high school, he joined the Marines, before deciding he wanted a less stressful environment.
“Just being able to stay a part of what his dream was, it’s very fulfilling to be able to carry that in whatever capacity I can,” Blum said.
Since taking over ownership of the store, Blum, Hale and Verdon have been hard at work updating both the interior and exterior. The outer building has been updated with new paint and the windows have been opened up to let more light into the store. The logo was also updated and the colorful mural that covers a large portion of the building was touched up.
Future plans include a flooring project, more painting, and updating the meat department – one of the store’s biggest draws, where all the product is ground in house.
“It’s like a deli and meat department all in one, and we make our own pizzas. There’s quite a large variety of things that people might be seeking out. And the meat department helps make us unique.” Blum said.
The store has also been modernizing in different ways. Hale and Verdon own LTD Brewing in Hopkins and are working to carry over some business practices to Len’s.
Len’s now has more of a social media presence and can be found @lensgrocery on Instagram, on their website lensgrocery.com and on Facebook. The store also now has shirts, sweatshirts and hats available for purchase so that frequent customers can support and represent the local business.
Even with updates to bring the store more into the modern age, the heart of the business is still in the community aspect.
“We try to support each other, have a friendly environment for people,” Blum said. “Greeting them as they come through the door, opening it for them when they walk in, opening it for them when they leave. Those are just the tiny things they really won’t experience in a bigger store. Not to say that they don’t have good service, it’s just something we can really emphasize here.”
Verdon noted that because it is such a small store, patrons have more of a say in what the store carries because they are speaking directly to the people who are in charge, without needing to go through any corporate hoops.
“It’s like, you want this speciality cheese? Okay, let’s see if we can get it,” he said. “It’s that ability to connect with people’s needs and service that.”
Hale stated that the community feel extends throughout the store, including the meat department.
“Frankie, our main cutter back there, she’s great at giving advice. You want to know how to cook something, or you need to know what goes well with something, she’s had it all and she loves it back there. And she’s willing to help anyone out,” he said.
Verdon said that they often get questions about whether or not the store is still ‘in the family,’ to which the answer is always a resounding yes.
Hale said he has carried words from his grandfather with him for a very long time.
“He basically said that you only have one life and it’s pretty short, so you’re better off taking a shot. And even if that doesn’t work out, at least you took that shot, and you’re able to make something work. And that’s something that will always stick with me,” he said.
Blum added that he thinks their grandfather would be happy with what they have accomplished.
“I know he’s looking down and this is exactly what he would have loved to see, his family working together. That’s part of the reason he named it Len’s Family Foods, is because he was so about the family.,” he said. “It’s a big loss with him being gone, but we can kind of attempt to fill his shoes a little bit in a lot of regards.”
