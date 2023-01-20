IMG_0156.jpg

Len Nelson's primary focus was on fresh produce.

Len’s Family Foods may have condensed the name to just ‘Len’s,’ but that does not mean the family is no longer involved.

Located on the corner of Owens Street and Myrtle Street, the building that houses the local grocery store is over 100 years old. In 1995 it was purchased by Len Nelson, who owned the business until he passed away in May 2021. Len’s grandson, Jake Blum, then took over as the store manager. Blum later partnered up with his cousin Jeremy Hale and his business partner Blake Verdon to purchase the store.

Since changing ownership, the name of the store has been shortened to ‘Len’s,’ since that is the name most customers use anyway.
Len’s now offers merchandise to represent the local store.
