The World Snow Sculpting Championship (WSSC) will return to Stillwater for its second year from Jan. 18-21 at Lowell Park. 

0121-n-snow-panarama.jpg

The WSSC found a lot of success in Stillwater last year. (Gazette file photos)

The event came to Stillwater after the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce signed a contract with Winter Fun, LLC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The championship is sanctioned by the Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace based in Finland.

0121-n-snow-sculputure-6.jpg

Artists will be carving snow from Jan. 18 to Jan 22.
0121-n-snow-world-3.jpg

The competition this year will feature 12 teams from eight countries.
