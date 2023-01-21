World Snow Sculpting Championship continues today in Stillwater

The World Snow Sculpting Championship (WSSC) continues today in Stillwater. This is its second year, running from Jan. 18-21 at Lowell Park.
The event came to Stillwater after the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce signed a contract with Winter Fun, LLC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The championship is sanctioned by the Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace based in Finland.
Some of the most-detailed snow sculptures in the world can be seen in Stillwater at this world-class event. But you have to get out there today if you don't want to miss it.
Chamber President Robin Anthony says the event was a great success for both Stillwater and the surrounding areas last year.
“It was a huge economic impact for not only the downtown businesses in Stillwater, but the surrounding areas. Lodging was full and restaurants were busier than ever,” she said.
The road to Stillwater hosting the championship was full of both planning and coincidences. It all began when Mayor Ted Kozlowski brought together the Chamber and businesses during COVID to discuss how they could generate business for the first quarter of 2022, and fulfill part of the city’s strategic plan to make Stillwater a year-round destination.
This initiative sparked Wintertime in Stillwater, which promotes events and business throughout the winter months. However, the city was still looking for more ways to boost activity.
The solution was found when Sarah Jesperson, owner of the Mad Capper and the Lumberjack took a trip to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition. While she was there, she learned that Winter Fun, LLC was looking to host a World Championship.
“So we had great conversations, many conversations over the summer of 2021. And ultimately the Chamber signed a contract with Winter Fun to host this event,” Anthony said.
There was talk of the event taking place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, but it was decided that U.S. Nationals and Worlds should be in two different states.
“The Midwest is where we can really count on snow in January. So Sarah’s visit to Lake Geneva was impeccable timing,” Anthony said.
This year, 12 teams from eight countries will compete in the competition. The teams come from Argentina, Canada, Ecuador, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Turkey and the US. Additionally, local artist John Taylor will be sculpting a lumberjack at Lowell Park to get the event rolling.
While the artists are sculpting their pieces, there will be plenty for people of all ages to do. The event officially kicked off on Jan. 18 at with the event kick-off, and a formal opening ceremony hosted by Mayor Kozlowski.
The closing ceremony will be hosted by a KSTP anchor at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The closing will be followed by the World’s Coolest Block Party which includes a DJ, a fire show presented by Funtime Funktions, a beer tent, concessions and more.
Finally, the weekend will close with MinneSnowta Nice Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 22. Families can enjoy a pancake breakfast at Water Street Inn, bingo, music, and kids can meet characters such as Paul Bunyan, Elsa and Olaf from Frozen, Goldy Gopher and Nordy, the Wild mascot.
The World Snow Sculpting Championship also hosted a button competition, where kids were able to submit artwork for the 2023 WSSC button. Button’s are available for purchase for five dollars and wearers can get a variety of discounts around downtown. More information about the discounts and where to purchase a button can be found on the Chamber website.
Anthony noted that last year, the WSSC provided community fun despite the cold weather COVID still lingering.
“Most importantly, it was an opportunity for not only the local community to come together and enjoy the riverfront of downtown Stillwater, but also visitors to come in and have something to do when it’s nice and cold outside,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.