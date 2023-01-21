 Skip to main content
World Snow Sculpting Championship continues today in Stillwater

  • Updated
  • 0

The World Snow Sculpting Championship (WSSC) continues today in Stillwater. This is its second year, running from Jan. 18-21 at Lowell Park. 

0121-n-snow-panarama.jpg

The WSSC found a lot of success in Stillwater last year. (Gazette file photos)

The event came to Stillwater after the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce signed a contract with Winter Fun, LLC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The championship is sanctioned by the Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace based in Finland.

0121-n-snow-sculputure-6.jpg

Artists will be carving snow from Jan. 18 to Jan 22.
0121-n-snow-world-3.jpg

The competition this year will feature 12 teams from eight countries.
