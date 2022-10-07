An open letter from Wilder Foundation signalling the sale of property to Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership that River Grove Elementary currently utilizes suggests the local school will need to find a new home. It was news that caught River Grove offcicials off guard.

On Sept. 28, Armando Camacho, President and CEO of Amherst H. Wilder Foundation and Judy Kishel, chair of the board of directors, crafted the open letter to the Greater St. Paul community regarding Wilder’s approval of a purchase agreement with Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership and the decision to part ways with River Grove Elementary.

