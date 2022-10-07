An open letter from Wilder Foundation signalling the sale of property to Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership that River Grove Elementary currently utilizes suggests the local school will need to find a new home. It was news that caught River Grove offcicials off guard.
On Sept. 28, Armando Camacho, President and CEO of Amherst H. Wilder Foundation and Judy Kishel, chair of the board of directors, crafted the open letter to the Greater St. Paul community regarding Wilder’s approval of a purchase agreement with Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership and the decision to part ways with River Grove Elementary.
In the closing statement, the letter said: “....We empathize with the concerns expressed by parents and administrators of River Grove. At the same time, we are confident that we have acted in good faith with all parties involved and will continue to do so.”
The Gazette sought comment from Wilder Foundation but was referred to the letter.
River Grove Elementary is a K-6, tuition-free public charter school just minutes north of Stillwater. The school found its home in May Township in 2016 after it lost its first space due to district restructuring. Currently the school has 225 students enrolled and 75 more on a waiting list.
“We’re obviously disappointed and confused,” said Drew Goodson, Director of River Grove Elementary. “We had a great relationship with the Wilder Foundation prior to this for a three- or four-year period. We were pretty aligned with our goals to eventually own the property. There was a sudden shift in their mentality that caught us off guard.”
River Grove offered a purchase agreement of $11 million on Sept. 24 to remain on the land of Wilder Forest. The offer was declined since Wilder and Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership were already finalizing their own purchase agreement terms.
“This is an organization that we’ve been in partnership with for years,” emphasized Goodson. “They knew the impact we had on the community and the history of the community in terms of school closures.”
“This isn’t a commercial real estate entity or private farm that we are talking about. This is a nonprofit that takes significant funds from state taxpayers’ dollars. They do it under the guise of positive community impact, but I can’t think of a worse impact to a community than to lose a school. Especially in a community that has lost a school before.”
The decline of the purchase agreement leaves the parents of 225 students and the students themselves, as well as 75 staff employees, uncertain of the future of the school.
“Our parents are advocating for us and speaking out in the community,” stated Goodson. “There’s been nothing but messages of support from parents and the desire to stay here and stay with us.”
Throughout the process, Goodson explains that there has been minimal communication from the Wilder Foundation. Communication from the nonprofit was put to a halt last spring/early summer.
“Our board has asked to speak with their board, and they’ve declined multiple times,” said Goodson.
Future plans for the Wilder Land include using it as a summer camp for 200 Catholic middle-school campers a week starting in 2024 held by the Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership. The amount that Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership purchased the land for will not be disclosed until the sale is finalized in mid- to late winter.
“The Manitou Fund has been a tremendous partner for us and has had our backs in this situation. If this sale does proceed, which we hope it doesn’t, they’ve given us every indication that we would be able to find a temporary home with them,” Goodson assured.
“This isn’t the end of River Grove but it’s an extreme hardship as if we’re getting kicked to the curb. It will be detrimental to us because our energy will be focused on moving and not on our students.”
