Groundwater provides 100% of the drinking water in Washington County and 70% of drinking water statewide. Over the past several years, a number of groundwater contamination issues have developed in the east metro area, leading many people to wonder, “Is my water safe to drink?”

For homes connected to a municipal water supply, this is a relatively easy question to answer. Cities test their water supplies regularly and provide a Consumer Confidence Report online that details monitoring results for ten different contaminants. For homes with private wells, however, it is up to homeowners to test their water regularly for common contaminants such as E. coli, nitrate, and chloride.

