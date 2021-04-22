Washington County satellite weekend household hazardous waste collections are planned for spring 2021, with the next one in Mahtomedi May 1.
Satellite collections bring the services offered at the Washington County Environmental Center closer to residents, making it more convenient and practical for them to recycle and dispose their household hazardous waste and electronics. Events planned for spring are:
at the Wildwood Elementary School in Mahtomedi, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 8698 75th St. N., Mahtomedi, enter at the middle school/high school driveway;
at Lily Lake Ice Arena in Stillwater 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 1208 S. Greeley St. Stillwater;
at the Forest Lake Transit Center, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 5 and June 12, 19987 Fitzgerald Trail N., Forest Lake.
Confidential document shredding will be available at all events.
The Environmental Center will also provide paper shredding and electronics recycling at the Cottage Grove Spring Cleanup Day Saturday, May 1. Washington County will not accept hazardous waste at the Cottage Grove event.
In addition to the satellite collection events, dates have been set for confidential paper shredding at the Washington County Environmental Center, Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:
Wednesday, June 16;
Wednesday, Aug. 4;
Wednesday, Sept. 29; and
Wednesday, Nov. 17.
The Washington County Environmental Center, 4039 Cottage Grove Drive in Woodbury, provides residents with a free and convenient disposal option for household hazardous waste, electronics, and recyclables all year round.
It is open Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The center accepts household hazardous waste, electronics, and recyclables. The center also has a Free Product Room, in which residents may browse the shelves and take home previously-owned products such as paint, stain, automotive supplies, household cleaners, and other products. All items taken to the Environmental Center are inspected to determine if they are usable products.
