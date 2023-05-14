There comes a time in life when most people would just like to leave all their worries behind and set sail to some far and distant land. A land where there is plenty of food, great weather and the peace and quiet we all wish we could have.

In the early days of our country, sailing at sea was difficult and dangerous, and it took a certain type of man to do this. One of these early sea explorers found his way to Washington County, and told many exciting stories of his days on the sea.

Load comments