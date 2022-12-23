William Isaacson has always wanted to open up his own tackle shop. That dream recently became a reality when Walleye Willy’s Bait and Tackle Shop opened in Oak Park Heights on Dec. 1.
“My wife said, ‘if you buy that tank, you’re gonna have to open up a shop,” Isaacson said. “So I bought the tank and then remodeled this place. And it took about three months.”
Business has been booming in the first two weeks, with many fishing enthusiasts gearing up for ice fishing season.
“It’s exceeded what I thought we were going to do because it’s still really early for ice fishing,” Isaacson said.
Walleye Willy’s may sell all the things you may see in other tackle shops such as rods, reels, bait and bobbers, but the interior looks very different. The shop offers a small lounge with plenty of seating for anyone who wants to come in and hang out for a while, and coffee and doughnuts available for customers on the weekends. Isaacson noted that people have even come in for bait and ended up staying for a while to watch the Vikings’ game.
“We just try and make it more of a big ‘come on in and hang out for a while’” Isaacson’s long time friend, Dan Nitz said. “More of an old fashioned bait shop instead of, you know, running into Joe’s.”
The reason for the atmosphere is largely for the benefit of Isaacson’s son, Willy Jr. Willy Jr has both down syndrome and autism, and will be aging out of the school district’s transition program this year. Isaacson said that he feels more secure knowing that his son has a space where he can be supervised.
“Not that I don’t trust people, but I don’t trust people. And so now I know he’s going to be taken care of,” he said.
Isaacson added that Willy Jr loves spending time in the shop with his family.
“They canceled school yesterday, and I worked all day yesterday and we just had a blast. He loves it. He comes in, he runs and sits down. That’s William’s corner over there,” he said, referring to the lounge area.
The shop is also going beyond just selling fishing products in other ways.
“We’re renting out ice shacks and setups for people to go out ice fishing that haven’t before. We even offered guided service. One client came in already, and Dan’s gonna be taking them out,” Isaacson said.
Isaacson also plans to bring a group of special needs kids out ice fishing.
“We found out that special needs can get a lifetime fishing license, it doesn’t cost them anything,” he said.
The excursion is happening with the help of the transition program, Oak Park Heights police department and several others who are donating food and time.
“We’ve talked to about six, seven people and every one of them, because with the special needs it’s going to be more of a one on one thing, and all of them said ‘when you’re ready, just call us.’ So we’ve got all sorts of volunteers set up which is really cool,” Isaacson said.
Isaacson previously struggled with alcoholism and is now ten years sober. He says he never would have been able to open his shop otherwise.
“I would never have had the ambition to do it. The organization to do it, to be honest. It’s the best thing I ever did. I don’t miss it,” he said.
His daughter, Sydney, is also now sober and working as a Chemical Dependency Counselor.
“I’m four years sober now because he inspired me,” she said about her dad.
Walleye Willy’s offers 10% discounts for military and police, as well as another special discount.
“They’re gonna do the 21% off discount for someone with down syndrome that comes in because of the twenty first chromosome, there’s an extra copy of that,” Sydney said. “So if they bring in their ‘Extra Chromie Homie,’ they’ll get an extra 21% off.”
Isaacson added that the extra discount may not be ideal for business reasons, but is important for him to offer.
“To be honest, 21% off on some stuff, I’ll be losing money, and that’s fine,” he said.
Walleye Willy’s is located at 14375 60th St N. They are open Tuesdays-Fridays 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
