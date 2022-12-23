bait3.jpg

William Isaacson and Dan Nitz at Walleye Willy’s.

William Isaacson has always wanted to open up his own tackle shop. That dream recently became a reality when Walleye Willy’s Bait and Tackle Shop opened in Oak Park Heights on Dec. 1. 

“My wife said, ‘if you buy that tank, you’re gonna have to open up a shop,” Isaacson said. “So I bought the tank and then remodeled this place. And it took about three months.”

bait 6.jpg

Bait at Walleye Willy’s. (Photo courtesy of Sydney Isaacson).
bait5.jpg

The lounge where customers can come to hang out for a while.
bait4.jpg

The shop offers a wide variety of fishing products.
