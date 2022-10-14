Walking in the woods

Barbara Heitkamp, Tim Foss and Tara Kelly discuss forests and the varied plant life that exist there.

 Angie Hong

It’s a beautiful fall day and the sun is streaming down through red and golden maple leaves to the forest floor below. My colleagues and I are on a tour of beautiful forests in Washington County, and have just arrived at a county-owned conservation easement in May Township. Tara Kelly holds a worn copy of A Field Guide to the Native Plant Communities in Minnesota and explains that European settlers compiled detailed records of the native plant communities in the region in the early 1800s, prior to colonization. “It’s sort of like a crayon drawing,” she says. “We know what kinds of plants and trees grew together in different regions of the county and state, but not in precise detail at an acre by acre scale.”

Kelly is a Landscape Restoration Specialist with the Washington Conservation District (WCD), and works closely with Washington County, private landowners, and other community partners to help transition degraded forests and prairies around the county back to a healthier, more natural state. Some of the primary tools for this work include managing nonnative invasive species like buckthorn and oriental bittersweet, enhancing low-quality habitats with a wider diversity of native plants and bringing back fire and grazing to maintain prairies and oak savannas.

