Volunteers from the Sally Manzara Interpretive Nature Center in Lake Elmo’s Sunfish Lake Park created a coloring calendar as a way to promote nature during the pandemic.
Each month shows a color picture of a seasonally appropriate bird, and next to it is the line drawing to be colored. It was decided to omit the standard holiday designations in favor of letting the calendar users such as seniors, families, schools, or individuals, fill in their own significant days, according to a press release from the nature center. The calendar can also be used as a journal or as a birdwatcher’s diary.
Packets of the calendars were distributed to the Senior Residences that have been partnering with the nature center.
While delivering these to the care centers one volunteer said she felt like it really was Christmas, delivering gifts to those who needed something special right now.
The calendars are available for order at www.sminc-lake-elmo.org/Order a Calendar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.