Volunteers from the Sally Manzara Interpretive Nature Center in Lake Elmo’s Sunfish Lake Park created a coloring calendar as a way to promote nature during the pandemic.

Each month shows a color picture of a seasonally appropriate bird, and next to it is the line drawing to be colored. It was decided to omit the standard holiday designations in favor of letting the calendar users such as seniors, families, schools, or individuals, fill in their own significant days, according to a press release from the nature center. The calendar can also be used as a journal or as a birdwatcher’s diary.

Packets of the calendars were distributed to the Senior Residences that have been partnering with the nature center.

While delivering these to the care centers one volunteer said she felt like it really was Christmas, delivering gifts to those who needed something special right now.

The calendars are available for order at www.sminc-lake-elmo.org/Order a Calendar.

