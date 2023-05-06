Community Thread is seeking volunteers for Community on Tap, sponsored by Afton Bayport Lakeland Lions Club, Artis Senior Living of Woodbury, and Henseler & Kocian Orthodontics. Volunteers may purchase a beverage from Charlie’s Irish Pub or dinner from Charlie’s Restaurant, while assembling dental kits and hygiene kits to support local nonprofit organizations. This family-friendly event will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Charlie’s Irish Pub inside Water Street Inn in downtown Stillwater. No registration is required.
Over the past year, Community on Tap engaged 119 volunteers who created 905 kits, which were distributed to nine area nonprofit organizations. This volunteer event creates an opportunity for volunteers to support other nonprofit organizations and local businesses in our community. Community on Tap aims to connect volunteers, community and lives together, one service project at a time.
For 56 years, Community Thread has connected people, neighborhoods, and lives together to strengthen the community. The nonprofit’s mission is to maximize resources and engage volunteers to improve the quality of life for adults and their families in our local community. To learn more, visit www.CommunityThreadMN.org, or call 651-439-7434.
