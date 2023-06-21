St. Croix Valley Indivisible members signed these large “thank you” cards until all the white space was filled with notes and signatures, then had them delivered to Rep. Betty McCollum and Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.
Photo by St. Croix Valley Indivisible
Weeks ago, the U.S. faced the looming crisis of reaching the national debt ceiling.
Members of St. Croix Valley Indivisible, a local group of the national Indivisible movement, with the mission “to defend and advocate for social and racial justice in our community,” came together during the May 19 -26 to make their voices heard. On Wednesday, May 24, St. Croix Valley Indivisible members and friends held an event at River Siren Brewing Co. titled, “Brews and thank yous,” and they signed thank you cards and letters to Congresswoman Betty McCollum and Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.
