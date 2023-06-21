Weeks ago, the U.S. faced the looming crisis of reaching the national debt ceiling.

Members of St. Croix Valley Indivisible, a local group of the national Indivisible movement, with the mission “to defend and advocate for social and racial justice in our community,” came together during the May 19 -26 to make their voices heard. On Wednesday, May 24, St. Croix Valley Indivisible members and friends held an event at River Siren Brewing Co. titled, “Brews and thank yous,” and they signed thank you cards and letters to Congresswoman Betty McCollum and Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

