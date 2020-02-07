With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, many area businesses are offering special events and deals on Feb. 14 or over the weekend. They include:
Lift Bridge Brewing, 6 to 8 p.m.: Paint a Stein with your Valentine. Sip a beer or seltzer and paint a Valentines-themed mug, wine goblet or beer stein. Artists will be available to help and answer any questions.
Portside Stillwater and Shakey’s Salon and Tattoo, 6 to 11:30 p.m.: Valentine’s party with two hours of speed dating and a raffle to win couple’s discounts for Smoke Shack, Shakey’s Salon and Tattoo, Nails R Us and Pizza Man. Speed dating costs $10 which includes a drink and entry into the raffle. Pre pay and register is encouraged. Live music will be provided by Tim Sigler from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Stillwater Motors, noon to 6 p.m.: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Tour. Get a chance to see the new Chevrolet Corvette C8 in person at Stillwater Motors. Corvette merchandise will be available for purchase.
Downtown Stillwater Pedestrian Plaza, 4 to 7 p.m.: Free Valentine’s Day Carriage Rides along the river. Stick around to see how Stillwater is “painting the town red” with shopping and dinner deals all weekend throughout downtown. Sponsored by Discover Stillwater and Mainsreet Stillwater IBA.
Hotel Lora, 5 to 10 p.m.: Four-course Valentine’s Day dinner. Create your own experience by choosing one dish from each course. Beverages will only be served during Happy Hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person.
Lowell Inn, Feb. 14 and 15, 5 to 9 p.m.: Special three-course dinner, with entrée choices including Surf & Turf, Almond Crusted Walleye and more. Contact Lowell Inn for more information.
Saint Croix Vineyards, Feb. 14-16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Valentine’s Day/Opening Weekend Celebration. Stop in at the winery for its opening weekend and get a free taste of the vineyard’s custom-made Raspberry Infusion chocolate fudge sauce (ages 21+). Also offered is two wine tastings complete with Raspberry Infusion truffles and a bottle of Raspberry Infusion 375ml to take home for $25 plus tax.
Charlie’s Irish Restaurant at Water Street Inn, Feb. 14-16, 5 to 9 p.m.: Five-course dinner served each day over Valentine’s Day weekend. Tickets are $65 per person with an optional wine pairing for $30.
The Tilted Tiki, 7 to 10 p.m.: Valentine’s Day with Gary LaRue and Rat Pack Entertainment. Call the restaurant for reservations.
Community Thread, 10 to 11:30 a.m.: Valentine’s Day Party. Refreshments will be served, games will be played and prizes will be won. Call Community Thread to reserve a spot.
Cooks of Crocus Hill, 6 to 8:30 p.m.: Valentine’s Day Delight. Tie on an apron and get a glass of wine while you make delicious love-infused fare without cleaning any dishes. Choose what to make from a variety of options with Chef Sheryl Grover. Tickets are $95 per person.
Fiesta Cancun Grill & Bar, starting at 11 a.m.: Buy two entrees and get two top shelf margaritas for free.
Contact Kevin Ott at kevin.ott@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.