Stillwater Harvest Fest, Oct. 8 and 9, is promising to yield pumpkins the size of small cars, as always, at its destination community event.
“Harvest Fest is charming, and when you find out pumpkins can be grown over, you know, 2,000 pounds, who doesn’t want to see that?” said Cassie McLemore, a board member of Summer Tuesday Inc., the organization created by Stillwater business owners for hosting city events, including Harvest Fest. She said it was formed as a way to bring the community together to celebrate the town.
“We have a love of our community, and we enjoy the events and showcasing downtown Stillwater,” McLemore said.
Throughout the handful of years Brandon Lamb has been a Summer Tuesday Inc. board member organizing this event, he’s noticed community attitudes have shifted from “It’s a pumpkin festival” to gaining the momentum of “Oh, my gosh, it’s Harvest Fest,” he said.
”People are talking about it more. So I live in the community, and just the word of mouth for the event has grown so much more than when I started,” Lamb added.
The event has been taking place in Stillwater for 17 years, but prior to Summer Tuesday’s work on the event, it was a one-day celebration that primarily featured a pumpkin weigh off. This year, the team will celebrate its 10th annual Harvest Fest since taking over the event. (The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.)
“When we took it over in 2011, we turned it into a two-day festival and added the pumpkin drop and the regatta and the vendor market,” McLemore said.
Lamb noted how the group’s added activities, such as the kiddie tractor pull, costume parade and the festival’s signature giant pumpkin smash, have become a draw for families.
“We are definitely hoping for the biggest year yet,” Lamb said.
The two agree that Harvest Fest is one of the top-rated pumpkin weigh-offs in the world, which draws pumpkin growers as well as crowds from across the country.
“The way that it has grown publicly, and people that are coming to the event has grown and we’ve drawn people from all over,” McLemore said.
One year, she was asking people where they were visiting from, and the two women she spoke to said they met here from the eastern and western coasts of the country for a fall trip to Stillwater.
“That’s been really fun to know that we’ve created something that’s a destination,” McLemore said.
Staples
A main event that has been a part of harvest fest since its inaugural year is the pumpkin weigh-off itself. Each year, growers from the region come to showcase gourds of absurd sizes. However, the formal registration for the pumpkin growers begins on the first day of the festival, so the group isn’t sure how many spaces to prepare.
“We have a space allotted for the growers that is quite large. I mean, we can accommodate up to, I would say, 50 [or more] pumpkins,” Lamb said confidently.
Not only are they hoping to have the biggest number of attendees to experience their attractions like a vendor market, Bayport Legion beer garden, Big Rock Bingo, chili cook-off, pie eating contest and a pumpkin regatta on the St. Croix, they hope to reel in a record-breaking pumpkin.
There is uncertainty whether or not there will be a Guinness World Record breaking pumpkin this year. But this festival is not new to that experience, as a grower in 2010 earned that title. So in an effort to bring a pumpkin of that caliber to the Stillwater Harvest Fest in 2022, they offered a slight incentive to growers to showcase their largest gourds.
“We’ve agreed to sponsor this portion: If there is a world record pumpkin weighed at Stillwater Harvest Fest, that winner will receive a $20,000 grand prize,” Lamb said. Lamb added that if one of the entrant’s pumpkins is set to be a Guinness World Record contender, the organizers would like to know beforehand to ensure a Guinness representative can be at the event to verify the weight.
“We’re one of the only weigh offs that have that kind of carrot out there for growers,” McLemore said.
Currently, a grower in Italy holds the record with a pumpkin weighing in at 2,702 pounds. Lamb explained that some of the entries this year could be contenders, since most giant pumpkins grow 10 pounds a day.
“So you know, if you do the math between now and Oct. 8, how much can a 2,000-pound pumpkin grow?” Lamb reasoned.
One of the other main events has turned out to be the giant pumpkin drop. Every year, the growers decide amongst themselves who is willing to offer their pumpkin to be smashed at the end of each day of the festival. But the gourds that are brought up 100 feet into the air only to meet their demise on the ground are carefully chosen; the 2,000-pounders cannot plummet that distance.
“Usually it’s around 800 to 1,000 pounds. You know, this is one of the last weigh-offs of the season, so … they don’t have any purpose to use that pumpkin anymore,” Lamb explained.
A schedule of events can be found online at harvestfeststillwater.com. Activities will run from at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 9.
