Entertainment mixed with good food and St. Croix River views will continue this month. Each Wednesday night through September, Zephyr Theatre performers will sing while guests eat a three-course meal at Papa’s Rooftop at the Water Street Inn in Stillwater.
For the third year in a row, The Zephyr has partnered with the Water Street Inn to provide the open-air Broadway on the Roof event.
"The Zephyr values its longtime partnership with the Water Street Inn," said Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr's executive director. "Broadway on the Roof is a great way to show off what we both do best. The Zephyr provides great entertainment, and the Water Street Inn provides great food in a gorgeous setting."
The menu — including wine pairings with each course — will change each evening. So will the entertainment, an eclectic mix of classic and contemporary Broadway show tunes.
For example: On Sept. 14, the menu will include caprese skewers, autumn salad, and pesto pasta with grilled beef. And on Sept. 21, the entertainers will be Reed Sigmund, a Minneapolis Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) veteran and Zephyr actor; Autumn Ness, another CTC pro; and Anna Murphy, a musician who is returning to Broadway on the Roof for the third year.
Broadway on the Roof will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 21, and 28 at Papa’s Rooftop at the Water Street Inn, 101 Water St. S., Stillwater. Tickets are $80 to $100 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
Fundraising gala
Let the Art Move You, Sept. 25
The third annual Let the Art Move You Gala, The Zephyr Theatre’s largest fundraiser of the year, will be held Sept. 25, and Stillwater Trolley Co. will provide the transport. Modeled off of popular progressive-dinner events, the gala will start and end at the theatre and include trolley rides to three downtown Stillwater venues: The Grand Banquet Hall, Nacho Mama’s, and Ziggy’s on Main. Food, drink, and entertainment — music, dance, or theatre — will await at each stop.
Let the Art Move You Gala will be held Sept. 25 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Time slots are 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m. Each time slot will accommodate 30 people. Tickets are $75 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
More events
“True West,” Sept. 8-24
Actor and playwright Sam Shepard’s 1980 American stage classic swirls around two estranged and troubled brothers who collaborate on — and fight over — a screenplay while exploring the inherent double nature in ourselves.
“True West” will be performed at 7 p.m. Thur.-Sat., Sept. 8-24, and 2 p.m. Sat. and Sun., Sept. 10-24 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $32 adults and $22 students at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org. Cash bar open.
Everything I Own …, Sept. 20
This tribute to the band Bread features Wayne Anthony and an eight-piece ensemble, and it promises some of the most romantic songs ever written. Bread had 13 Billboard-charting songs, including “Make It With You,” “Baby I’m a Want You,” and “If.”
Everything I Own … will be presented at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $35 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Letho and Wright, Sept. 21
John Wright, the founding member and bass player for Galactic Cowboy Orchestra, will return to The Zephyr with a Minnesota-based three-man folk, folk rock, and progressive rock band.
Letho and Wright will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $20 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the gate. Cash bar open.
Literature Lovers’ Night Out, Sept. 28
Valley Bookseller will present a gathering of national and local authors at The Zephyr Theatre. Featured authors will be Peter Geye (“Sky Jumpers”), Gretchen Anthony (“The Book Haters’ Book Club”), Jillian Medoff (“When We Were Bright and Beautiful”), and Carol Dunbar (“The Net Beneath Us”).
Literature Lovers’ Night Out will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $15 at fareharbor.com/valleybookseller. Cash bar open.
