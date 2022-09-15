Rooftop

Broadway on the Roof was staged at Papa’s Rooftop in downtown Stillwater in 2021. The Zephyr Theatre event returns this month. (Zephyr Theatre photo)

Entertainment mixed with good food and St. Croix River views will continue this month. Each Wednesday night through September, Zephyr Theatre performers will sing while guests eat a three-course meal at Papa’s Rooftop at the Water Street Inn in Stillwater.

For the third year in a row, The Zephyr has partnered with the Water Street Inn to provide the open-air Broadway on the Roof event. 

