True West

David Andrew Macdonald, left, and Reed Sigmund are battling brothers in “True West” at The Zephyr Theatre. (Zephyr Theatre photo)

The 1980s’ suburban kitchen with its yellow curtains, wall-mounted telephone, and glass-topped table sets the scene for “True West,” on stage at The Zephyr Theatre Sept. 8-24. That tidy room becomes a battleground when adult brothers grapple with each other — and themselves — in the play written by Sam Shepard.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and actor — and one-time Stillwater resident — died in 2017, and among his accomplishments was this drama. “ ‘True West’ is considered a classic of modern theatre,” said Randal Berger, The Zephyr’s associate artistic director, who will co-direct the run with Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr’s executive director.

