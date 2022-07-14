In Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock,” a renegade substitute teacher turns a class of prep-school fifth-graders into rockers and sneaks them into the Battle of the Bands.
When The Zephyr Theatre presents the rowdy musical in Lowell Park later this month, one of the kids in the band will bring impressive credentials to the professional production.
Twin Cities actor Huxley Westemeier had a role in the national tour of the Broadway debut of “School of Rock” when he was 10. Now, he returns to the stage as Zach, a guitar-shredding rocker. He’ll be joined by 11 other early teens, many who have theatre experience at The Zephyr and/or Minneapolis-based Children’s Theatre Company.
All the kids will be singing and dancing, and four of them will be playing instruments, said Randal Berger, The Zephyr’s associate artistic director, who will be co-directing “School of Rock” with Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr’s executive director.
The rest of the cast will be fleshed out with 21 adults, including Reed Sigmund, The Zephyr’s director of education and a frequent Zephyr actor. He’ll throw himself into the role of Dewey Finn, the sub who doesn’t know much about science and math but is determined to give the kids a “rock-solid” education.
When the kids rip into “Stick It to the Man,” “You’re in the Band” and other rock tunes, the Battle of the Bands judges — and the Zephyr audience — will see whether Finn succeeded.
“School of Rock” will be presented at 7 p.m. July 21-25 and 27-28 in North Lowell Park in downtown Stillwater. General admission tickets are $30 for adults and $22 for children and students with valid ID. Chairs provided. Reserved seats are $45 for adults and $30 for children. VIP seats (which include complimentary drink and shuttle service from The Zephyr’s parking lot) are $120. For tickets, go to stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org. For parking info, go to ci.stillwater.mn.us/community/amenities/parking-information.
