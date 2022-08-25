SimpleGifts

SimpleGifts will perform outdoors at The Zephyr Aug. 28. (Submitted photo)

The classic version of Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young’s song “Teach Your Children” starts with a distinctive pedal steel guitar solo. Fans of the folk rock supergroup may already be singing: “You, who are on the road, must have a code that you can live by… .”

Now, imagine that intro played on a penny whistle and the lyrics sung in three-part harmony by women. There you have SimpleGifts, the group created by guitarist, composer, and producer Billy McLaughlin and returning to The Zephyr for an outdoor concert Aug. 28.

