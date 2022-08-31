Trolley

Stillwater Trolley Co. will be on hand to move The Zephyr’s gala-goers from venue to venue. (Submitted photo)

The Zephyr Theatre is on a roll again.The third annual Let the Art Move You Gala, the theatre’s largest fundraiser of the year, will be held Sept. 25, and Stillwater Trolley Co. will provide the transport.

Modeled off of popular progressive-dinner events, the gala starts and ends at The Zephyr Theatre and includes trolley rides to three downtown Stillwater venues — The Grand Banquet Hall, Nacho Mama’s, and Ziggy’s on Main.

