The Zephyr Theatre is on a roll again.The third annual Let the Art Move You Gala, the theatre’s largest fundraiser of the year, will be held Sept. 25, and Stillwater Trolley Co. will provide the transport.
Modeled off of popular progressive-dinner events, the gala starts and ends at The Zephyr Theatre and includes trolley rides to three downtown Stillwater venues — The Grand Banquet Hall, Nacho Mama’s, and Ziggy’s on Main.
Staggered starting times keep the groups small with 30 people per trolley. Food, drink, and entertainment — music, dance, or theatre — will be provided at each location.
“In previous years, participants were pleasantly surprised with the model. It was fun,” said Jessica Thienes, The Zephyr’s development director. “Now, people look forward to it and mark their calendars. It’s a one-of-a-kind event in Stillwater.”
Stillwater Trolley Co. has been a steady partner with The Zephyr for years, Thienes said. In addition to shuttling previous gala guests to and from venues, the trolley has also carried the crowds who signed up for the theatre’s Haunted History Trolley Tours.
“Each new location this year has shown support for the arts and The Zephyr,” Thienes said. “And each is a fun example of the diversity offered in downtown Stillwater.”
The Grand Banquet Hall, a huge space with an antique stained-glass dome, is operated by Stillwater River Boats. The company, which also runs the Lowell Inn, has provided unique stops for each of the theatre’s galas, she said.
Nacho Mama’s has been serving authentic Mexican cuisine with a hint of the Caribbean since 2005. It will offer gala guests “a fun atmosphere with Southwestern decor,” Thienes said.
And there should be more fun to be had at Ziggy’s on Main, decorated with rock posters and boasting great food and an awesome staff, she said.
Let the Art Move You Gala will be held Sept. 25, starting and ending at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Time slots are 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, and 6:30 p.m. Each time slot accommodates 30 people. Tickets are $75 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
More events
“The Young & The Rest …,” Aug. 28
SimpleGifts with Billy McLaughlin presents “The Young and the Rest …,” an acoustic tribute to Neil Young; Crosby, Stills, and Nash; America; The Eagles; and more.
“The Young and the Rest …” will be presented at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $25 in advance at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org; $30 at the door. Cash bar open.
“True West,” Sept. 8-24
Actor and playwright Sam Shepard’s 1980 American stage classic swirls around two estranged and troubled brothers who collaborate on — and fight over — a screenplay while exploring the inherent double nature in ourselves.
“True West” will be performed at 7 p.m. Sept. 8-24 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $32 adults and $22 students at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org. Cash bar open.
Everything I Own …, Sept. 20
This tribute to the band Bread features Wayne Anthony and an eight-piece ensemble, and it promises some of the most romantic songs ever written. Bread had 13 Billboard-charting songs, including “Make It With You,” “Baby I’m a Want You,” and “If.”
Everything I Own … will be presented at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $35 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Letho and Wright, Sept. 21
John Wright, the founding member and bass player for Galactic Cowboy Orchestra, will return to The Zephyr with a Minnesota-based three-man folk, folk rock, and progressive rock band
Letho and Wright will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $20 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the gate. Cash bar open.
Literature Lovers’ Night Out, Sept. 28
Valley Bookseller will present a gathering of national and local authors at The Zephyr Theatre. Featured authors will be Peter Geye (“Sky Jumpers”), Gretchen Anthony (“The Book Haters’ Book Club”), Jillian Medoff (“When We Were Bright and Beautiful”), and Carol Dunbar (“The Net Beneath Us”).
Literature Lovers’ Night Out will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $15 at fareharbor.com/valleybookseller. Cash bar open.
