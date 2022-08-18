The Zephyr Theatre has just announced its 2022/23 season, and it will include a volatile drama, familiar and brand-new musicals, ghost stories, ice thrills, and a double dose of Shakespeare.
“This is the most extensive and ambitious season we’ve been able to mount since our first show in 2017,” said Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr’s executive director.
Here’s what’s coming up:
“True West” (Sept. 8-24 at The Zephyr): Actor and playwright Sam Shepard’s 1980 American stage classic swirls around two estranged and troubled brothers who collaborate on — and fight over — a screenplay while exploring the inherent double nature in ourselves.
“Haunted History Trolley Tour” (Oct. 14-29, starting and ending at The Zephyr): For the fourth year, The Zephyr will partner with Wahoo! Adventures to present the trolley ride, which mingles ghost stories (and some costumed ghouls) with Stillwater history. A Masquerade Ball will conclude the tour season Oct. 29.
“Holiday Inn” (Dec. 1-24 at The Zephyr): This 2014 musical, with its signature song “White Christmas,” is based on the beloved 1942 film starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire.
Ice Palace Maze (Jan. 14- Feb. 25, weather permitting, at The Zephyr): The theatre’s ambitious winter attraction will return with its massive icy maze featuring twists, turns, slides, ice sculptures, costumed characters, and winter games. In 2021, the maze attracted more than 30,000 visitors; in 2021, attendance topped 40,000.
“I Hate Hamlet” (March 9-26 at The Zephyr): In this comedy, an insecure actor, tackling the most challenging role of his lifetime, is cast as Hamlet and gets help with his tragic character from the lasciviously bombastic ghost of John Barrymore, the actor who owned the famous role in 1922.
“G-G-G-Genevieve the Musical” (May at The Zephyr): This brand-new musical, which will debut at The Zephyr, was written by Canada-based and internationally produced playwright Jesse LaVercombe, who grew up in the Twin Cities. The musical follows a teenage girl with a stutter who decides to run for student council president of her small-town high school. The two-act work explores the musicality of our ideas, dreams, and the unique ways we all speak.
“The Tempest” (June at Aamodt’s Apple Farm): The Zephyr will continue its summertime tradition of staging a Shakespearean play outdoors. This tragicomedy follows Propsero through magical events, murderous plots, and a joyful marriage.
Broadway by the Bridge (July on the banks of the St. Croix River): Following the successes of last year’s “Mamma Mia!” and this summer’s “School of Rock,” The Zephyr expects to bring another Broadway musical to downtown Stillwater in 2023.
In addition to those theatrical productions, The Zephyr will continue to offer a steady stream of musicians, concerts, and other events indoors and out. Add to that, the theatre will continue its mission of arts education at 18 area schools and through The Zephyr’s Young Actors Theatre programs.
Tickets for some of the 2022/23 events are already available through stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
More events
Galactic Cowboy Orchestra, Aug. 25
Four musicians use guitar, fiddle, bass, drums, percussion, and vocals to present a unique art rock/jazz fusion.The group says their sound has been compared to King Crimson, Mahavishnu Orchestra, Dixie Dregs, Bela Fleck, and the Flecktones.
Galactic Cowboy Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $20 and are available at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open. Chairs provided or bring your own.
“The Young & The Rest …,” Aug. 28
SimpleGifts with Billy McLaughlin presents “The Young and the Rest …,” an acoustic tribute to Neil Young; Crosby, Stills, and Nash; America; The Eagles; and more.
“The Young and the Rest …” will be presented at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $25 in advance at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org; $30 at the door. Cash bar open.
Everything I Own …, Sept. 20
This tribute to the band Bread features Wayne Anthony and an eight-piece ensemble and promises some of the most romantic songs ever written. Bread had 13 Billboard-charting songs, including “Make It With You,” “Baby I’m a Want You,” and “If.”
Everything I Own … will be presented at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $35 and available at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Literature Lovers’ Night Out, Sept. 28
Valley Bookseller will present a gathering of national and local authors at The Zephyr Theatre. Featured authors will be Peter Geye (“Sky Jumpers”), Gretchen Anthony (“The Book Haters’ Book Club”), Jillian Medoff (“When We Were Bright and Beautiful”), and Carol Dunbar (“The Net Beneath Us”).
Literature Lovers’ Night Out will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $15 and are available at fareharbor.com/valleybookseller.
