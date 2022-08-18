01

Calyssa Hall, right, The Zephyr Theatre’s executive director, announced the 2022/23 season to some sustaining members at an event on Aug. 7. (Submitted photo)

The Zephyr Theatre has just announced its 2022/23 season, and it will include a volatile drama, familiar and brand-new musicals, ghost stories, ice thrills, and a double dose of Shakespeare.

“This is the most extensive and ambitious season we’ve been able to mount since our first show in 2017,” said Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr’s executive director.

