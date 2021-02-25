St. Croix Festival Theatre is now accepting auditions for the youth and family series play “The Prince and the Pauper” adapted for the stage by Anne Coulter Martens!

“The Prince and the Pauper” follows the classic story by Mark Twain of a beggar boy and a royal prince as their places are switched and their lives forever changed by experiencing a strange new world they’re unaccustomed to as they try to make their way back into their own true lives.

St. Croix Festival Theatre is looking for 10-to 15 youth actors between the ages of 8 to 18 to form an ensemble cast, playing multiple parts in a new take on this classic tale, according to a press release from the theatre. The recorded audio play will online sometime between April 22 and April 25.

Rehearsals for The Prince and the Pauper will begin April 2. Rehearsals will be held virtually, and a computer and strong internet connection are required to audition.

For more information about auditioning for “The Prince and the Pauper,” see an audition form available at festivaltheatre.org under arts education tab.

Load comments