British pop singer and songwriter Adele exploded onto the worldwide music scene with her first album in 2008. Fans immediately responded to her intimate and emotional songs. She was just 19 years old.
“(Despite her age), her lyrics are so deep. She really understands love and loss,” said singer and songwriter Colleen Raye, who has crafted a new show around Adele’s songs.
On July 31, The Zephyr Theatre audience will be the first to hear “The Music of Adele.”
Raye is quick to point out she is not trying to imitate the international superstar. “I’m Colleen singing Adele. I’m not Adele,” she said respectfully. “I pick up on her rhythm. I don’t want to have a dated sound singing Adele. I make sure I have the contemporary edge to her songs.”
Raye is convinced she has the right voice —an alto that’s “full, smoky, expressive, warm, and also exciting,” she said — and a wealth of experience to do Adele proud.
This local singer — Raye still lives in Ellsworth, Wis., where she grew up — started performing with her brother’s band when she was 15. She studied music at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and -Green Bay, and has toured with the River Falls alumni choir.
A versatile performer, Raye has produced, starred in, and toured nationally with a wide range of shows, including “The Girl Singers of the Hit Parade,” “A Musical Tribute to Patsy Cline,” “Girl Singers Sirens of the ’60s,” “Belting Babes of Broadway,” and “Sinatra and Company — Music From the Rat Pack Era.”
Now, she will debut “The Music of Adele” — including “Someone Like You” and “Rolling in the Deep” — at The Zephyr. Raye will be on stage with Jordan Hedlund, music director and keyboards; Matt McIntyre, bass guitar; Steve Jennings, drums; Ben Baldridge, guitar; and backup vocalists Katie Gearty and Debbie O’Keefe.
To celebrate this show’s first outing and the first time Raye has performed at The Zephyr, there will be an afterparty with signature drinks, she said.
“The Music of Adele” will be performed at 6 p.m. July 31 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $35 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Upcoming events
“School of Rock,” July 21-25, 27-28
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock” brings a full-scale Broadway-style musical to the banks of the St. Croix River.
Based on the 2003 movie starring Jack Black, this musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn extra cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. He then turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out?
“School of Rock” will be presented at 7 p.m. July 21-25 and 27-28 in North Lowell Park in downtown Stillwater. General admission tickets are $30 for adults and $22 for children and students with valid ID. Chairs provided. Reserved seats are $45 for adults and $30 for children. VIP seats (which include complimentary drink and shuttle service from The Zephyr’s parking lot) are $120. For tickets, go to stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org. For parking info, go to ci.stillwater.mn.us/community/amenities/parking-information.
Literature Lovers’ Night Out, July 27
Valley Bookseller will present a gathering of national and local authors at The Zephyr Theatre. The featured authors will be Jennifer Chiaverini (“Switchboard Soldiers”), Matt Goldman (“Carolina”), and Antonia Angress (“Sirens & Muses”).
Literature Lovers’ Night Out will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 27 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $15 and are available at fareharbor.com/valleybookseller. Cash bar open.
Choro Borealis, Aug 4
Choro Borealis brings together some of the Twin Cities’ finest musicians who share a deeply rooted passion for Brazilian music. Here’s a lively instrumental genre native to Rio de Janeiro with strong European and African roots.
Choro Borealis will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets will go on sale soon and be available at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
“Springsteen With Strings,” Aug. 10
Veteran singer and producer Mick Sterling returns to The Zephyr with a guitar, piano, and string quartet to honor Bruce Springsteen’s music. Anticipate unique renditions of “Thunder Road,” “New York Serenade,” “Incident on 57th Street,” as well as newer songs.
“Springsteen With Strings” will be presented at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Zephyr Theatre.
