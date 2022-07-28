01

Colleen Raye’s show features the music of Adele. Raye will perform at The Zephyr Theatre July 31. (Submitted photo)

British pop singer and songwriter Adele exploded onto the worldwide music scene with her first album in 2008. Fans immediately responded to her intimate and emotional songs. She was just 19 years old.

“(Despite her age), her lyrics are so deep. She really understands love and loss,” said singer and songwriter Colleen Raye, who has crafted a new show around Adele’s songs.

