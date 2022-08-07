Gary Goodman

Gary Goodman, author of ‘The Last Bookseller,’ will speak at the Washington County Heritage Center on August 9 at 7 p.m.

The Washington County Historical Society is excited to announce a free talk by Gary Goodman, author of “The Last Bookseller” on Tuesday, August 9 at 7 p.m. at the Washington County Heritage Center. The Washington County Heritage Center is located at 1862 South Greeley Street, Stillwater, MN 55082. Goodman plans to do a 35-minute program followed by a Q&A segment.

When Gary Goodman wandered into a run-down, used-book shop that was going out of business in East St. Paul in 1982, he had no idea the visit would change his life. He walked in as a psychiatric counselor and walked out as the store’s new owner. In The Last Bookseller Goodman describes his sometimes desperate, sometimes hilarious career as a used and rare book dealer in Minnesota—the early struggles, the travels to estate sales and book fairs, the remarkable finds, and the bibliophiles, forgers, book thieves, and book hoarders he met along the way.

