Looking for an indoor hobby to beat the heat? Try the traditional Korean art of intricate paper cutting using ‘hanji,’ Korea’s unique, strong-fibered paper. Instructors Libby Pomeroy and Kat Wesley of Hanji Crew, with guest artist Julia Dahle, will teach an introductory paper cutting class at Marine Mills Folk School on Saturday, August 6.

Hanji has been a part of Korean culture for more than 3,000 years. It’s handmade from the inner bark of the mulberry tree, using a laborious traditional process that can take years to master.

Load comments