After featuring the work of more than 80 artists for its annual Members Show, the ArtReach St. Croix galleries will refocus for the next regular exhibition. Showcasing the talents of three artists, Tales to Tell opens August 25 and runs through October 1.
In Tales to Tell, featured artists Gil Gragert, Layl McDill and Jack Pachuta allow art to tell stories that help us make sense of our world. The result is paintings and sculptures filled with sensations, enhanced reality and whimsy.
“I was inspired to create this body of work in response to the inhumanity and pain we have witnessed in recent years caused by racism, disease and hostility toward others,” says Gil Gragert. “Rather than express my anger and incredulity at the world, I decided to seek refuge in simple stories and fantastical frameworks.”
Gragert’s showcased work is primarily executed in watercolor on cotton watercolor paper.
Stories help us make sense of our world and help us connect with others,” says Layl McDill. “My polymer clay sculptures are filled with the sensation of story. The magical technique of millefiori also has a fascinating origin story. The Egyptians developed the process to put tiny images into rods of glass called canes. I have created my own form of this technique with polymer clay so I can create my pallet of pictures, which cover all of my pieces. Just as stories give the feeling of impending surprise, my work holds many hidden treasures.”
McDill’s showcased work is primarily executed in Polymer Clay and found objects.
“I take a non-traditional approach to my subject matter by combining printmaking techniques with the craftsmanship of pencil and ink renderings,” says Jack Pachuta. “The results are works filled with vibrant colors and unique textures. Animals, insects, the outdoors and whimsical cityscapes are my primary subjects. They express freedom and attachment to our surroundings that are too often hidden inside. When viewing my work, you’ll see an enhanced reality: tones, hues and shadows that prompt you to go beyond your existing perspective.”
Pachuta’s showcased work is primarily executed in mixed media monoprint and collagraph.
An Artist Reception will take place at ArtReach St. Croix (224 N. 4th Street, Stillwater) from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 25. This reception is a great opportunity to meet the artists, and is free and open to the public.
ArtReach St. Croix is a nonprofit regional arts organization committed to the mission of connecting communities to the arts throughout the St. Croix Valley. ArtReach supports the work of artists and arts organizations through events, marketing initiatives and education opportunities that celebrate the visual, literary and performing arts in the St. Croix Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.