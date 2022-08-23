ArtReach 1

A Conversation with Sofoisba, Polymer Clay, found objects, mirrors; by Layl McDill. 

After featuring the work of more than 80 artists for its annual Members Show, the ArtReach St. Croix galleries will refocus for the next regular exhibition. Showcasing the talents of three artists, Tales to Tell opens August 25 and runs through October 1.

In Tales to Tell, featured artists Gil Gragert, Layl McDill and Jack Pachuta allow art to tell stories that help us make sense of our world. The result is paintings and sculptures filled with sensations, enhanced reality and whimsy.

