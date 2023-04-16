Legacy is a lasting memory of what a person or persons have done during their living years. While there are many people that leave a lasting legacy in the St. Croix Valley, one person has left a standing edifice overlooking the Valley that he made his home.

William May was a contractor and builder. One of his finest examples of the buildings he constructed was the Washington County Courthouse on Zion’s Hill in Stillwater. He was also appointed master of building by the federal government to oversee the construction of Fort Wadsworth in the James River Valley.

