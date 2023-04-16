Legacy is a lasting memory of what a person or persons have done during their living years. While there are many people that leave a lasting legacy in the St. Croix Valley, one person has left a standing edifice overlooking the Valley that he made his home.
William May was a contractor and builder. One of his finest examples of the buildings he constructed was the Washington County Courthouse on Zion’s Hill in Stillwater. He was also appointed master of building by the federal government to oversee the construction of Fort Wadsworth in the James River Valley.
May was born in Alleghany County, Pennsylvania, June 13, 1830. He received a common school education there and at the age of 10 he became orphaned and lived with his uncle until May 1846. He moved to Pittsburgh where he engaged in the carpentry trade with Aaron Floyd. He later moved to New York City.
He would leave New York City and move to Stillwater in November 1855. In Stillwater, May formed a partnership with William Cove in the carpentry business and they would build many of the early downtown buildings of Stillwater.
With the onset of the Civil War, May enlisted in Company B, First Minnesota Regiment. He quickly was promoted, first to orderly sergeant in July 1861, then second lieutenant in September 1862 and finally first lieutenant on Oct. 4, 1863.
May would fight in some of the most brutal battles of the war. He fought in both battles of Bull Run, Antietam and at Gettysburg. May was wounded twice, once in the arm and the other time a serious wound in the leg. He would spend two to three months recovering from his leg wound.
Upon completion of his military duties, May returned to Stillwater and resumed his former occupation. In 1864, he oversaw the construction of Fort Wadsworth.
In 1869, he, with George M. Seymour and William Willim, built the Washington County Courthouse. In 1880, he was employed by the Standard Oil Company of Pittsburgh to erect a large number of farm buildings in the Red River Valley. The total expense of the structures amounted to $35,000.
May was also civic-minded and served several terms on the Stillwater city council as alderman during the 1850s. He was married on Sept. 13, 1858 to Elizabeth McKusick. Together the couple had six children, four daughters and two sons.
In the last year or so of his life, his health had been fading. He was losing strength and was bedridden most of the time. In the early morning of Feb. 18, 1914, the gallant old soldier and builder died.
May was made a Mason in St. John’s Lodge No. 1 A.F. & A.M. on March 2, 1857, and had been a faithful and consistent member for nearly 57 years. He was also a member of the Washington Chapter, Royal Arch Masons, a member of the Minnesota Masonic Veterans’ Association, and a charter member of the Muller-Crook Post No 1, Grand Army of the Republic.
In his obituary, it noted, “Mr. May was one of our best citizens, a brave soldier, and honest man, quiet and unassuming in his intercourse with others, and with a loyal heart and with the purest hand he faithfully discharged all public or private trusts, and his memory will always be cherished as one of the sterling and trustworthy men.”
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society, wchsmn.org.
