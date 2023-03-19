The Stillwater community has been fortunate in the history of Minnesota. When the Minnesota National Guards were formed in the early 1880s, one of the armory posts was located in Stillwater. First, the armory was an old church, and then in 1922 a brick building was constructed for the armory at the corner of Third and Chestnut. Now there is a new armory out on Myrtle Street – but it takes a strong person to be in charge of the armory, and William Bronson was one of those early leaders.
Bronson was born on Feb. 12, 1843, in Maine to David and Augusta Bronson. He came to Stillwater at the age of 19 in 1862 and married Mary Ann Staples, the daughter of Stillwater lumber baron Isaac Staples, on June 1, 1864.
Mr. and Mrs. Bronson had three children, William G. Bronson, Jr., Edwin S. Bronson and Mrs. William H. Bean.
In business, Bronson was a member of the firm of Torinus, Staples & Company, which was in the hardware line. He was also interested in the foundry of Stombs & Bronson. Later he was the private secretary and confidential adviser of the late Isaac Staples, up until the time of Mr. Staple’s death in 1898.
According to his obituary, “Mr. Bronson has been prominent in the business, social and political affairs of Stillwater for many years, and every position of trust or honor assumed by him was well and faithfully discharged.”
Bronson served as Stillwater mayor from 1874 to 1876. He was the chair of the Democratic committee of the fourth congressional district and manager of the late J.N. Castle when the latter was elected congressman in 1890. In the fall of 1870, Bronson was the Democratic candidate for state senator from Washington County, being defeated after a “spirited” contest by Dwight M. Sabin.
In 1884, Bronson assumed command of Company K of the First Regiment National Guards of Minnesota, and it was due chiefly to his efforts that the company was brought to a high degree of efficiency, winning the colonel’s badge three times in succession at Camp Lakeview. Later Bronson was promoted to major and then to lieutenant colonel. He was the first in several generations of his family to serve in the National Guard Company at Stillwater.
For many years, Bronson was prominent in masonic circles, was past grand commander of the Knights Templar, and was eminent commander of Bayard Commandry for several years.
Bronson became a very good whist player. Whist is a classic English card game similar to Bridge. In an article from the “Brooklyn Eagle” in 1900, Bronson was considered one of the top 12 Whist players in the country.
As time went on his health began to fail. He would live the last days of his life at his daughter’s house, Mrs. William H. Bean at 306 W. Olive St. On Sept. 2, 1912, he was able to eat dinner with the family, sit on the porch and enjoy the evening. The following morning he experienced a stroke and died. Bronson was 69 years of age.
With Bronson’s death, it marked the end for many of the early pioneers. His tenure as mayor, as a business leader and his military career have been well documented, and his life was “one who commanded the respect and esteem of a large circle of friends and acquaintances, not only in the city but throughout the state.”
(Photos provided by Brent Peterson)
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society, wchsmn.org.
