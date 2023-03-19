The Stillwater community has been fortunate in the history of Minnesota. When the Minnesota National Guards were formed in the early 1880s, one of the armory posts was located in Stillwater. First, the armory was an old church, and then in 1922 a brick building was constructed for the armory at the corner of Third and Chestnut. Now there is a new armory out on Myrtle Street – but it takes a strong person to be in charge of the armory, and William Bronson was one of those early leaders.

Bronson was born on Feb. 12, 1843, in Maine to David and Augusta Bronson. He came to Stillwater at the age of 19 in 1862 and married Mary Ann Staples, the daughter of Stillwater lumber baron Isaac Staples, on June 1, 1864.

