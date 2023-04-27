The Washington County Historical Society is excited to announce the April 30 special open house celebrating 170 years of the Warden’s House on North Main Street in Stillwater. The Warden’s House opened as a part of the new Minnesota Territorial Prison in 1853. Over time, 13 wardens lived in the house until 1914. After that, a superintendent of the prison, Thomas Ross, and his family lived there until 1941, when the Washington County Historical Society purchased the home from the state and opened it as the second house museum in Minnesota that year.

The events of the day for the open house will start at 1 p.m. when the home opens to the public; admission is free for the afternoon. There will be live music from 1-3 p.m. from Singer Hilary Thavis and Musician Doug Otto. Thavis will sing sections of blues numbers — fitting for life in a prison. Thavis is a Prairie Home Companion alum 2010-2015.

