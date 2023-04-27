The Washington County Historical Society is excited to announce the April 30 special open house celebrating 170 years of the Warden’s House on North Main Street in Stillwater. The Warden’s House opened as a part of the new Minnesota Territorial Prison in 1853. Over time, 13 wardens lived in the house until 1914. After that, a superintendent of the prison, Thomas Ross, and his family lived there until 1941, when the Washington County Historical Society purchased the home from the state and opened it as the second house museum in Minnesota that year.
The events of the day for the open house will start at 1 p.m. when the home opens to the public; admission is free for the afternoon. There will be live music from 1-3 p.m. from Singer Hilary Thavis and Musician Doug Otto. Thavis will sing sections of blues numbers — fitting for life in a prison. Thavis is a Prairie Home Companion alum 2010-2015.
The Warden’s House is full of household items donated by Washington County residents. Many of these every day pieces came from Sears. Sears, Roebuck and Company, founded as a mail-order watch company in the late-19th century, made its name with its packed catalogs that advertised everything from wigs, dental tools, and live chicks to entire house kits. Come in and see what has been found and you might recognize items from Sears in your possession.
The museum demonstrates not only the history of Stillwater’s infamous prison, but also the history of Washington County. The open house goes until 5 p.m. and is located at 602 N. Main St., Stillwater.
For more information, contact Julianne O’Connell at 651-439-5956 or visit www.wchsmn.org.
