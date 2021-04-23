Community Thread is seeking volunteers for its family-friendly Spring into Service event. Spring into Service matches community volunteers with local nonprofit organizations or older adults living in their homes to assist with special projects. Volunteers make a difference by assisting with projects such as outdoor clean up, planting gardens and much more. Volunteer activities will occur throughout the month of May.
Projects support a variety of local nonprofits, including Arcola Mills Historic Foundation, EVOLVE Adoption & Family Services, Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf and St. Therese of Woodbury. As a past participant shares, “I love Spring into Service because it makes me feel like I help my community in a positive way. It’s always fun to spend the day with others in Stillwater!”
In its 13th year, Community Thread is offering new service sites and ways for community members to get involved. Interested volunteers can sign up for the site of their choice by May 7 by visiting www.CommunityThreadMN.org or calling 651-439-7434.
For over 50 years, Community Thread has been connecting people, neighborhoods and lives together to strengthen the community. The nonprofit’s mission is to leverage resources and volunteers to improve the quality of life for adults and their families in throughout the St. Croix Valley. The vision of Community Thread is a community where all people are engaged, enriched and connected. To learn more visit www.CommunityThreadMN.org, or call 651-439-7434.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.