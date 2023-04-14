A Stillwater man, Dylan Landro, joined a friend in France, Hugo Schmitt, to bicycle across Europe. They started in Normandy, France, and will travel on bike to Turkey, at which point Landro will decide whether to continue on with Schmitt through Asia to end in Japan. They started their trip on March 3, and recently updated the Gazette on their progress while at the edge of the French and Italian alps.
The trip from Normandy to Paris took four days rather than the expected five, and they are off to a great start.
“It was quite windy, those days along the sea-front in Normandy,” Landro stated.
Once in Paris, they spent a few days relaxing with Schmitt’s brother. During that short break, they were able to better situate themselves. They decided they had too many clothes with them, and they were able to take care of their bikes.
“From [Paris], we started heading south, and it was quite a few days along some canals,” Landro stated. Along the canals, they ride on roads where there are no cars or traffic.
“Then we got to Lyon, and took a break there as well. Now we’re at [Schmitt’s] cousin’s place in the mountains here for one day before we make our push towards Italy,” Landro stated.
He described the view there as insane.
“It costs a lot to our legs,” Schmitt added, “but it’s worth it.”
“Yesterday was pretty brutal, we had a pretty steep incline to get up to his cousin’s place, which was a little rough,” Landro agreed. “But the views as we got higher and higher just got better and better. And the sun stayed out longer the higher we got, because it would not hide behind the mountains so much.”
They track their distances on their phones. Landro wrote that they average “around five hours a day on saddle, and we’ve been averaging around 50 miles a day.” Schmitt stated they had traveled around 900 kilometers, which equates to about 560 miles.
By March 21, they were on a mountain and near the end of the French leg of their trip. Landro asked Schmitt to pronounce the name of the city they were in.
“Grenoble,” Schmitt said. “It’s quite a large town near an even bigger one called Lyon. It’s basically at the doors of the alps.”
Next they’ll go through the French and Italian alps and into Italy. Landro added that they had a spa day planned in the mountains, with a sauna and hot tubs.
The alps would likely be the hardest part of the trip, with lots of inclines for several days in a row. They also had heard there was still some snow and cold waiting for them there.
They’ve had a string of rainy nights. While camping, they fall asleep to the pitter-patter of rain tapping their tent. Fortunately, the sound of rain is a nice white noise to lull them to sleep.
“I don’t have any trouble getting to sleep,” Schmitt said. He said it can get very loud and noisy if it’s pouring. During phone calls, the person on the other end can hear it.
“There was a night we stayed on a – there were two streams that kind of met – and we camped right on a little corner, and there was some light rain going on all night. It was extremely peaceful. Just a light flow of water and the trickling of rain.” Landro added that sometimes when he stays in a hostel and can hear others snoring, he will put in his AirPods and listen to “rain on a tent” noise.
“When the stars come out and it’s actually a clear night, it’s been really pleasant to sit outside and just chat and play some music or whatever,” Landro said.
Schmitt added that they go on walks outside their campsite, and explore the places they’re in for the night.
“We like to take a lot of breaks, so we do some just in the countryside, on the side of the river, or we stop at quite a few towns,” Landro stated. “Usually in the mornings, we try to pedal five, 10 miles, then stop at a cafe or bakery and just hang out for a little bit, and journal, and go through photos.”
Landro had some pain issues with his knees before taking off on his trip. He stated that he still faces some pain in the morning, but it’s not that bad.
“It’s been pains that move from your shoulder to your back to your knee, it kind of moves around, but it always tends to fade away eventually. Especially when you’re just pedaling all day long, there’s so many things – your brain just thinks of different things and eventually you just forget about it.”
They’ve started to get into a routine. Schmitt described setting up their tent and sleeping situation as almost meditative and automatic.
“One thing unexpected for me was the rest days I feel worse than any other time. Camping in the tent, waking up early and getting on the bikes is honestly quite fine,” Landro said. “We had a two-day full break with three nights in Lyon, and our first day back we were both absolutely zapped and just felt terrible.” He added that they also feel a little off on days of rest. He expected they would be able to sleep in super late on their days off, but their sleep cycle has become ingrained.
Much like we at home are dealing with potholes ruining the tires of our cars, most of their bike maintenance has involved tires.
“Tires, tires, tires,” Landro said. “We had quite a few flats the first week and a half, more than we were expecting, by far. I had three, and he had two.” So they’ve patched or replaced tubes multiple times, and Landro switched to tubeless tires.
They said the next big city they would see is Turin, Italy, just past the alps. On March 21, they said it should be in five to six days, so they’ve likely already moved on from there.
