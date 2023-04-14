A Stillwater man, Dylan Landro, joined a friend in France, Hugo Schmitt, to bicycle across Europe. They started in Normandy, France, and will travel on bike to Turkey, at which point Landro will decide whether to continue on with Schmitt through Asia to end in Japan. They started their trip on March 3, and recently updated the Gazette on their progress while at the edge of the French and Italian alps.

The trip from Normandy to Paris took four days rather than the expected five, and they are off to a great start.

