On Tuesday, April 25, a woman was fatally struck by a garbage truck on Willard Street West in Stillwater. The victim has been identified as 81-year-old Margaret Helen (Hintz) Peterson. The driver of the Waste Management truck was identified as 46-year-old Nicholas Jude Greeder. The truck is owned by Waste Management Company, who had several officials on site, and Greeder has been fully cooperating in the investigation.

Many reports have stated that Peterson may have been on her way to deliver cookies to the driver when she was hit. Her obituary adds, “She was a wonderful cook and baker sharing her delicious cookies with everyone, whether you asked for them or not!”

