Provided by Josh Pritchett
“[Margaret Peterson’s] life was a true testament to her faith and shared compassion without hesitation to others.”
Photo courtesy of Bradshaw Funeral Home and Cremation Services, obituary
On Tuesday, April 25, a woman was fatally struck by a garbage truck on Willard Street West in Stillwater. The victim has been identified as 81-year-old Margaret Helen (Hintz) Peterson. The driver of the Waste Management truck was identified as 46-year-old Nicholas Jude Greeder. The truck is owned by Waste Management Company, who had several officials on site, and Greeder has been fully cooperating in the investigation.
Many reports have stated that Peterson may have been on her way to deliver cookies to the driver when she was hit. Her obituary adds, “She was a wonderful cook and baker sharing her delicious cookies with everyone, whether you asked for them or not!”
Her obituary reads, “She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ann Roettger, and daughter Jennifer Peterson. She is survived by her only grandson Josh Pritchett; sister, Lucille Staberg; former husband, Gary (Janine), extended family and so many dear friends, with several dating back from Margaret’s childhood; a blessing to all of them.”
“Most recently Margaret’s grandson returned home to live with her and enjoy her Golden Years together, sadly that has been cut short just shy of 1 year,” the obituary states.
Pritchett reached out to share some of his grandmother’s legacy.
“After her first 10 years of traumatic childhood conditions in historic Dutch Town, Margaret Peterson moved into her Stillwater address with her grandmother. That home happens to be the same address she lived in to her very last day, 71 years later, 1 block away from Lakeview Hospital where she was born; and she knew Everyone in her ‘beloved like Victorian hometown,’” Pritchett wrote.
As stated in her obituary, “Margaret was a community member of Stillwater, MN for 81 years and would recite history behind every house, apartment, or manor in her beloved hometown. She worked at NSP [Northern States Power Company], Washington County as a County Clerk/Auditor, and for the past 20 years was a house/pet sitter, a job that she loved and, of course, the animals loved her too.”
Pritchett added, “She was also a County Clerk at the Washington County Courthouse for ~20 years and I know there would be plenty of people who would remember her by name.”
This year was not her first time making it into newspapers: many may remember her as the “Lady Shoveler” during the historic flood of 1965.
While 2023 saw the river crest around 689.5 feet, the crest of 1965 was 694.1 feet, the highest recorded crest of the St. Croix River at Stillwater on the National Weather Service website.
In a letter from NSP, the then-current vice president, R.D. Furber, wrote, “Miss Hintz worked long and hard sandbagging on the Stillwater dike. Her sandbagging hours may have been different from yours, because she worked on the dike at night after putting in a full day at the NSP office in Stillwater, where she is a secretary.”
This letter was written in response to someone who saw her come out to pose for the picture and leave. “The picture for the paper was posed to the extent that our photographer needed daylight for the picture and asked Miss Hintz to leave her desk at NSP for a few minutes to go down to the dike.”
Furber added, “On April 12, Miss Hintz sandbagged from 6 to 10 p.m. The next evening, she sandbagged from 6 p.m. to midnight. The next seven days, from 4 to 8 in the morning, she worked in the Legion Club canteen operated for flood workers. On work days she went directly from the canteen to the NSP office to put in a full day.”
A “Rockwell Special Report” wrote, “Lady shoveler Margaret Hintz of NSP’s Stillwater accounting office shows the spirit of utility companies during the flood. Town dike-building projects were strictly voluntary, but there was no shortage of man—or woman—power.”
A newspaper clipping that Pritchett shared stated, “Sandbagging NSP Secretary, Margaret Hintz, worked after-hours helping many other volunteers build dikes to protect her home town of Stillwater. Her spirit typifies that of hundreds of employees who worked long hard hours to maintain electric service and protect their communities.”
As stated in her obituary, “Her life was a true testament to her faith and shared compassion without hesitation to others.”
Pritchett wrote, “She became known in her neighborhood as a ‘little Gramma’ from an early age, a title she held with pride as she idolized the grandmother who raised her. I am happy to carry the torch of pride as Margaret, my ‘Gramma’ raised me.”
