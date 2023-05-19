You can sell or swap your extra plants from your own front lawn in Stillwater on Saturday, May 20 in the first-ever South Hill Plant Sale and Swap.
Hugh Murphy, the organizer of the event, modeled the plant sale and swap after a similar event in the MN Hot Pepper Community.
“I’ve been growing pepper plants at home since 2018 for hot-sauce. These finicky plants never all make it, so I always end up with too many or too few. In the MN Hot Pepper Community, we all end up swapping, buying and selling from each other in May as we wait for the risk of frost to pass,” he stated on his website. “Now I grow other things like tomatoes and herbs, and as I’ve talked to my lovely neighbors on the South Hill I know I’m not alone in having too many plants for my yard. So I decided to organize a morning in late May when we all share what we’ve got,”
All you have to do to participate is put extra plants out in your yard.
“By making it easy for people to sell from their own yards at home, there’s very little organization required. I built a website and made downloadable signage available for people to grab themselves,” Murphy stated. The website can be found at Stillwaterorganic.com.
Murphy asks participants to RSVP so a list of plants, sellers, and payment methods can be compiled to help people plan. There’s also a Facebook page for the event so participants can connect and find what they’re looking for.
“We’re putting together a list this week of some of the sellers and what they have available to get out before Saturday and make it easy for buyers. There’s been lots of interest, and people remarking on what a simple idea it is,” Murphy wrote.
So if you are interested in plants seen sitting out in yards on May 20, reach out to Murphy or the landowner to see if they’re trying to sell or swap their plants.
