Officials tasked with responding to nuisance complaints in Stillwater have historically found themselves stuck somewhere between pressing a full criminal prosecution and, well, a letter in the mailbox that says please stop.
All that will change in about three months now that council has approved a system of administrative citations giving the city new authority to collect on such violations as junk in the yard and abandoned vehicles.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve said over the past couple years ‘we’re working on our nuisance ordinance,’” said Mayor Ted Kozlowski. “Our options seriously were, jail — we have to arrest you — or we just send you nasty letters. [These] were really the only two options we had as a city to enforce anything, so this is a long time coming.”
“It’s a gentler way than going to criminal court, but it still gives people a little push,” Bill Turnblad, Stillwater community development director, later told the Gazette. “You don’t want to press criminal charges because it’s just somebody with a messy lawn.”
Council’s unanimous action April 6 has its legal footing in Stillwater’s position as a charter city. Where most cities might find their hands are tied on the topic vis-à-vis Minnesota statute, Stillwater’s Charter Commission cleared the way in March for council to move forward with administering civil citations to those in violation of the city’s nuisance code.
“Charter cities have the ability to create authority for administrative citations, which then become a civil process, a civil enforcement penalty, and we think that’s a much more palatable approach and much more realistic approach,” city attorney Kori Land told council members.
Under the old system, violators who had charges pressed against them would carry a criminal misdemeanor on their record, said Land. “That isn’t the most effective way to address code violations.”
Compliance letters will still be the first step in addressing most violations, but the city will now have a back-up enforcement tool in handing down civil penalties. The new ordinance also gives officials authority to bypass the compliance letter and go straight to the fines in dealing with repeat offenders or cases where safety and licensing violations are concerned. The option of pressing criminal charges in the more unruly cases will also still be there.
It isn’t clear just how much Stillwater stands to gain in recouping the costs of nuisance abatement through the new penalties. Tom McCarty, Stillwater city administrator, told the Gazette that the city has not kept track of how much it has spent in specifically addressing nuisance violations in recent years.
The fee schedule for the new fines is being worked out ahead of the ordinance’s second reading, expected later this month, said Turnblad. Charter amendments require two readings and go into effect 90 days after passage.
The amendment passed by council does, however, limit the penalties to no more than twice that permitted under Minnesota statute for misdemeanor offenses and no more than the maximum permitted for administrative processes.
Said city attorney Land, “The intent is certainly not to break the bank for anyone, it is simply to get their attention.”
“Thankfully, I don’t think we have too many nuisance properties in Stillwater, but if you live next to one it’s a big issue,” said Mayor Kozlowski. “This is absolutely going to help us deal with those in the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.