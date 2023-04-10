What did you do on your summer vacation? Ask most Stillwater high school students this question and you’ll get a mix of responses about going to the cabin with family, hanging out with friends at the beach or working at Dairy Queen.
For Eva and Miranda Stafne, though, summer is go-time for their food-truck business, Roxy’s Waffles.
“At one of our first events, our generator lost power as soon as the event started. We had a line of 20 people waiting for food and no way to make waffles,” Miranda recalled about working the Stillwater Area High School homecoming carnival last fall.
The community came together to save the day: another vendor laid down 200 feet of extension cord and allowed the girls to borrow electrical while the school’s janitorial and operations staff got to work fixing the sputtering generator.
“Parker jumped in the car and ran over to Lowe’s to buy a new generator minutes before we opened the window,” Eva said, referring to the girls’ step-dad Rob Parker, while mom Kirsten and little brother James made conversation with would-be customers.
Such is the life of teenage entrepreneurs.
Eva reflected, “It’s all about having the support of our family and community. We’re lucky to live in Stillwater. Everyone has been so positive and supportive of our business.”
Involving the community started early in the project. The family purchased the 1960s Winnebago travel trailer last spring from another local family, less than a mile from home in West Lakeland Township.
“It was a sign,” Kirsten said, “When we realized the trailer had been waiting just down the road we knew it was perfect timing. And we’ve kept in touch with the previous owners who’ve been delighted to see the trailer transform from camper to food truck.”
Eva and Miranda, a senior and a freshman at SAHS, have grown closer to each other and to the Stillwater community through their experience launching Roxy’s Waffles.
“Through the months leading up to our launch, we opened a bank account, set up our financial systems, designed the menu, tested recipes and figured out the costs and time commitment needed to run events,” shared Eva.
And they developed extremely relevant trade skills. The girls handled the gutting and remodeling work themselves, working closely with Washington County officials to ensure the trailer was operational and licensed in time for their September 2022 launch.
Friends, neighbors and family members pitched in to help. From troubleshooting electrical issues to tasting waffles and testing the production process at a neighborhood block party, everyone involved played an important part in helping launch the girls’ dream.
What’s next for Roxy’s Waffles? Summer plans are already heating up: graduation parties, local non-profit events, and venues from Rustic Roots Winery to Afton Alps are all in the works for food truck season.
“It’s going to be a fun summer,” affirms Miranda. “My favorite part of owning this business is seeing our friends and neighbors at our events.”
Sounds like a sweet summer dream come true.
You can follow Roxy’s Waffles @roxyswaffles on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.
