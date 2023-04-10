Roxy's waffles food truck

Eva and Miranda, sisters and SAHS students, serve sweet treats and smiles from their food truck Roxy’s Waffles (Photo by J Carlson Photography)

 Joel Carlson Photography

What did you do on your summer vacation? Ask most Stillwater high school students this question and you’ll get a mix of responses about going to the cabin with family, hanging out with friends at the beach or working at Dairy Queen.

For Eva and Miranda Stafne, though, summer is go-time for their food-truck business, Roxy’s Waffles.

