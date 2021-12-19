Stillwater Sunrise Rotary announced that Ed Boeve, its past president, was named the incoming Governor elect for Rotary District 5960.
Rotary District 5960 includes 64 Clubs in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. District 5960 is part of the larger Rotary worldwide organization which is made up of more than 35,000 clubs like Stillwater Sunrise Rotary with 1.2 million members.
During Boeve’s Stillwater Sunrise Presidency (2021-2022), he oversaw the inaugural Bridge the Valley Bike Rally that was held this past August. The bike event drew more than five hundred participants and included six bike trails ranging from five to 81 miles in Minnesota
and Wisconsin.
Also, he supported the continued success of a mentoring partnership with Stillwater Area High School called STRIVE-Students Taking a Renewed Interest in the Value of Education. Additionally, his leadership, even during the COVID-19 pandemic helped the schools’s Volunteers for Education and School Literacy program
Current Club President, Wendy Heck said “Ed Boeve will do many remarkable things during his time as District 5960 Governor in the larger Minnesota and Wisconsin geographical area just as he has in the River Valley.”
Boeve’s Rotary experience began in 1997. He led District 5960 efforts to procure and complete two district grant efforts in Kenya in support of a school for orphans and to bring water to a re-mote village in the northwest quadrant of the state of Pokot.
He is following in Craig Leiser’s footsteps as District Governor. Leiser died earlier this year and his wife Nina passed along to Boeve one of Leiser’s Rotary ties (shown in the picture) to help him during his 5960 Governorship.
