Jon Wentz, of Stillwater, lost 118 pounds using several methods including by attending Take Off Pounds Sensibly meetings. Tops is a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization.
About 10 years ago, Wentz talked to a wellness coach at work leading Wentz to his first TOPS meeting.
“That meant every week I had to step on a scale,” Wentz said. “It was the accountability of TOPS that really got things moving.”
Nearly a decade later, Wentz was named the 2020 TOPS Minnesota king because he lost more weight than any other male TOPS members in the state and reached his goal weight, according to a press release from the organization. Sandy Reiswig of Eagan, who lost 132.4 pounds was named 2020 TOPS queen.
When Wentz first started with TOPS, by weighing himself consistently, he knew that whenever he gained weight or wasn’t losing pounds, he needed to look for a reason as to why.
“At one point I realized I was getting a fast food breakfast sandwich three times a week,” Wentz said.
Now, he hasn’t had fast food in years.
By tracking those food intakes he also realized he needed to cut out some other junk food as well.
“When you track your food, you realize that a little adds up to a lot,” Wentz said.
When he started his weight-loss journey, Wentz walked around Lake Harriet every day. When he moved to Stillwater about a year and half ago, he swapped Lake Harriet for Long Lake. He keeps active and now even runs for recreation.
“I never really ran for fun until I turned 51,” the now 53-year-old said.
While TOPS helped Wentz get the ball rolling, he really started losing even more after hitting the gym in 2019. He was encouraged by his girlfriend at the time, now his wife, to start working out at Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping-Stillwater.
“It took me eight years to lose 65 pounds it was steady, but it was slow,” Wentz said.
After hitting the gym, he lost 30 pounds in the first 10 weeks.
To keep the weight off, Wentz said he is keeping up with his healthy habits.
“I’m still going to the gym, getting lots of exercise, and tracking everything I eat,” he said.
During the holiday season, Wentz noted that doesn’t mean festive foods are entirely off limits if consumed in moderation.
“Stop thinking that food is going to fulfill you, you enjoy the good foods,” Wentz said, “but you don’t need to eat until your stuffed.”
On that note, another aspect that helped Wentz lose weight was controlling portion sizes.
“I used to eat a whole frozen pizza,” Wentz said. “Your body doesn’t need nearly that much. For the holidays, have a little bit of everything, but just be mindful.”
Wentz advised those seeking to lose weight find a way that they are held accountable.
“Whether that’s a TOPS group or stepping on a scale with your friends,” Wentz said. “Just get accountability, so you can’t slide; keep the body moving, and track what you eat. Any diet is a good diet if it’s the one that you stick with.”
