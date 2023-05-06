Fievel, the mouse starring in “An American Tail,” is back in Minnesota, where he spent the morning of April 14 exploring the beautiful riverside town of Stillwater with Mayor Ted Kozlowski. Where will he go next? Follow along as he inches his way closer to Children’s Theatre Company and then see his story come to life on stage in “An American Tail the Musical,” running from April 25 through June 18.
CTC is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated World Premiere An American Tail the Musical. With a book and lyrics by Tony Award®-winning playwright Itamar Moses (“The Bands Visit”), packed with familiar songs and characters from the film, plus some captivating new characters, expanded story, and new songs from Moses and the songwriting team that brought “Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical,” this spectacular, must-see musical is sure to be an unforgettable experience for the entire family.
In “An American Tail the Musical,” an army of cats forces young Fievel Mousekewitz and his family to escape from Russia by boat. When a storm at sea separates them, Fievel arrives alone in the vast city of New York. In this riveting new musical based on the beloved animated film, the steadfastly optimistic Fievel makes his way as a new immigrant, encountering friends and foes (including a few scene-stealing cockroaches!). Despite everything stacked against him, Fievel clings to his dreams of a better life and reuniting with his family. Are they Somewhere Out There?
Autumn Ness, a Stillwater resident whose home was damaged by a fire in January of this year, is Gussie in this production. Ness is celebrating her 22nd season as a member of the CTC Acting Company! Just a few of her favorite CTC shows include “Corduroy,” “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!,” “Annie,” “Cinderella,” “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical,” “The Biggest Little House in the Forest,” “The Jungle Book” and “Romeo and Juliet.” Ness is a recipient of the 2018 TCG Fox Foundation Fellowship, the 2020 MRAC Next Step Fund, and the 2022 MN State Arts Board Creative Support Grant.
The musical will also feature multiple talents who have performed on-stage at the Zephyr Theatre, and several students from around the Twin Cities.
An American Tail the Musical will play from April 25 – June 18, 2023 at CTC’s UnitedHealth Group Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, April 29 at 7pm.
This production is best enjoyed by all ages. Lap passes are available for children 3 years and younger.
