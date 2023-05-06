Fievel, the mouse starring in “An American Tail,” is back in Minnesota, where he spent the morning of April 14 exploring the beautiful riverside town of Stillwater with Mayor Ted Kozlowski. Where will he go next? Follow along as he inches his way closer to Children’s Theatre Company and then see his story come to life on stage in “An American Tail the Musical,” running from April 25 through June 18.

CTC is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated World Premiere An American Tail the Musical. With a book and lyrics by Tony Award®-winning playwright Itamar Moses (“The Bands Visit”), packed with familiar songs and characters from the film, plus some captivating new characters, expanded story, and new songs from Moses and the songwriting team that brought “Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical,” this spectacular, must-see musical is sure to be an unforgettable experience for the entire family.

Load comments