The St. Paul Area Association of Realtors (SPAAR) announces that Karen Stang of Stillwater received their “Heroes” award for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Karen Stang grew up the daughter of a real estate agent. Her father suggested she get her real estate license for educational purposes and once licensed, he put her to work. Similarly, her parents instilled in her the importance of giving back, which she has carried forward both personally and professionally.
It’s these volunteer endeavors for which Stang was named a SPAAR Hero, specifically for her work with United Way Washington County East (UWWCE) where she’s volunteered for many years.
“I have served on a few committees, and I volunteer at their partner organizations in addition to advocating for them,” said Stang, referring to some of the UWWCE supported nonprofits as well as Valley Outreach, Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, Humane Society and more. “Everyone should get involved in volunteer work whether they are recognized or not. It just feels good to be able to give back to our communities!” Stang stressed that helping people in need is key to any community’s success.
Also honored that quarter was Tom Bullington of Hastings. SPAAR has nearly 8,000 members within its 12-county jurisdiction.
