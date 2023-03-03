Karen Stang

Karen Stang, realtor (submitted photo)

The St. Paul Area Association of Realtors (SPAAR) announces that Karen Stang of Stillwater received their “Heroes” award for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Karen Stang grew up the daughter of a real estate agent. Her father suggested she get her real estate license for educational purposes and once licensed, he put her to work. Similarly, her parents instilled in her the importance of giving back, which she has carried forward both personally and professionally.

