Stillwater became the first Donate Life City in the nation in 2021 and declared April to be Organ Donor Awareness Month. At the city council meeting on April 4, 2023, the city again proclaimed this April as Organ Donation Month. It’s not just Stillwater – April is National Donate Life Month, bringing awareness to the growing waiting list of people who need organs and honoring those who save lives with their gifts of donation.
Council Member Larry Odebrecht was instrumental in creating the nation’s first Donate Life City, in part due to his experience with organ donation.
Ten years ago, Odebrecht’s brother-in-law, Adam McCloud, was assaulted in a bar and passed away as a result. While his death was extremely tragic for his loved ones, McCloud donated seven organs and gave five people new life.
Odebrecht’s wife, who was McCloud’s sister, wrote about the organs he donated and the lives he saved: “Heart. His giant, loving heart was given to a 19-year-old man who now has is entire life to look forward to. Lungs. His lungs breathed new life into a 62-year-old man. Pancreas. His pancreas was given to a 38-year-old man. Liver. His liver was given to a 59-year-old man because everyone needs a good filter organ. Kidney. His giant kidney was given to a sweet little 6-year-old girl who had been hospitalized and on dialysis for two years.”
“Adam was just a hair under 6’5,” Odebrecht said. “There’s the side of it that’s really sweet, and you’re like, ‘you saved a six-year-old’s life from dialysis,’ and there’s the obvious side of it. The funny portion for us is this little six-year-old girl walking around with this giant organ.”
McCloud’s heart recipient, who was 19 years old at the time, had unexpectedly collapsed on a court while playing a game of pick-up basketball three years earlier. With McCloud’s heart, he was able to live on nearly ten more years. He got married and became a licensed nurse. He unfortunately passed away from cancer, and his funeral celebrated not only his own life, but McCloud’s as well.
The families of donors and recipients will often keep in touch. For the donor’s loved ones, it’s a way to see their loved one continuously living on and giving. So, there is a wide-reaching community of donors and recipients, and Odebrecht became one of this community.
As he explained it, “You kind of get into this organ donation community when you realize, this could have just been nothing but terrible, just a dead end. There’s nothing we wouldn’t do to bring Adam back if we could, but given that he was gone, we were able to make a choice that affected all of these other people and made all their lives better.”
Odebrecht saw Stillwater come together in many ways: the county attorney worked hard seeking justice, the police went out of their way to understand what happened while not bothering McCloud and Odebrecht’s family, a local reporter helped Odebrecht navigate press releases and media coverage, city council enacted an ordinance to hold bars responsible for keeping their patrons civil. Not Justa Cafe in Bayport, where McCloud worked, created the Adam McCloud special – McCloud’s favorite ham-and-cheese omelet.
“What really blew my mind, when Adam passed, was how this entire city comes together. I had never really thought about local government or anything,” Odebrecht said. “When tragedy happens, this town just comes together.” He said that played a huge part in him becoming a city council member for Stillwater.
He was in contact with LifeSource, the organ eye and tissue recovery first responders in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and the Dakotas. LifeSource’s strategy officer, Susan Mau Larson, is a Stillwater resident.
The City of Stillwater became community partners with LifeSource in 2017.
Together, Donate Life City came to be. Larson had been thinking of the idea for a while, similar in nature to Beyond the Yellow Ribbon communities and Tree City USA.
Part of their plan includes erecting signs on roads entering into Stillwater indicating the city’s status as a Donate Life City, which Odebrecht said will likely appear next to the Yellow Ribbon community signs.
Sarah Sonn, director of communications for LifeSource, also stated that there will be buildings and bridges lighting up blue and green to raise awareness and start conversations about donation.
According to LifeSource, 2022 was a record year for organ and tissue donation. In December of 2022, LifeSource raised a Donate Life flag to honor the milestone of the most tissue donors since their tissue program began in 1999.
About 2,500 Minnesotans are waiting for an organ transplant, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network.
As Stillwater’s 2023 Donate Life Month proclamation points out, over 100,000 people are on the national transplant waiting list, with another name added to the list every nine minutes. The proclamation also states that “17 people die each day, because the organs they need are not donated in time.”
“Studies have shown that 90 percent of people support organ donation,” Sonn stated, “But in reality, only about 57 percent have actually registered on their driver’s license.”
“Organ donation is incredibly rare,” Sonn explained. “You have to pass away at a hospital, on ventilated support, and meet a host of other criteria to actually be considered.”
According to the LifeSource website, “Only 1 percent of people who die get the opportunity to give those gifts.”
As their website points out, one person’s donations can save eight lives through organ donation, heal 75 lives through tissue recovery and restore sight in up to 10 people through eye donation.
That last statistic may seem confusing, but corneas from one donor can actually be transplanted into two people, and the sclera can be divided into eight parts to repair disease or trauma to the eye.
You don’t have to wait for license renewal to become a donor. People can register as a donor at any time at life-source.org.
(Photos provided by Sarah Sonn of LifeSource)
