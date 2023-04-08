Stillwater became the first Donate Life City in the nation in 2021 and declared April to be Organ Donor Awareness Month. At the city council meeting on April 4, 2023, the city again proclaimed this April as Organ Donation Month. It’s not just Stillwater – April is National Donate Life Month, bringing awareness to the growing waiting list of people who need organs and honoring those who save lives with their gifts of donation.

Council Member Larry Odebrecht was instrumental in creating the nation’s first Donate Life City, in part due to his experience with organ donation.

Load comments