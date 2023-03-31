Arbor Day is April 28 this year, and in celebration, Stillwater is holding a biggest tree contest.
Do you have a large tree on your property? Send in its information!
There are some prerequisites. The tree must be on private property in the City of Stillwater; the property owner must allow the city forester to inspect and photograph the tree; and the tree must be submitted by April 15.
To enter your big tree, send information to Andrew Coyne, the city’s natural resource technician. Tell them the species of the tree (city staff can assist in proper identification), the circumference of the trunk at four and a half feet off the ground, and contact information for the owner (name, address, email, and phone number).
There are four categories that will be judged.
• White pines: Eastern white pine is, according to the City’s website, “an iconic Minnesota tree. Larger than all other native conifers.”
• Forest giants: Cottonwood, black willow, silver maple, oak trees (bur, northern red, and white oaks)
• Coniferous: All other coniferous trees besides eastern white pine, such as pine, fir, spruce, juniper, cedar, etc.
• Deciduous: All other deciduous trees, including maple, basswood, ash, hackberry, etc.
Four winners will be chosen, one in each category, and featured in the City of Stillwater’s May 2023 newsletter.
