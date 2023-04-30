April 16

•At 8:21 a.m., the owner of a business at the 100 block of South Third Street said that upon arrival he noticed that the front door had been forced open. Stolen from the business was $3,400 from a safe. Another safe in the same area containing $7,000 had been left behind. There are currently no suspects. The Stillwater Investigations Department plans to review footage at nearby businesses.

Load comments