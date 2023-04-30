•At 8:21 a.m., the owner of a business at the 100 block of South Third Street said that upon arrival he noticed that the front door had been forced open. Stolen from the business was $3,400 from a safe. Another safe in the same area containing $7,000 had been left behind. There are currently no suspects. The Stillwater Investigations Department plans to review footage at nearby businesses.
•At 8:26 a.m., Stillwater Police received a call from a nursing home at the 100 block of West Linden Street. It was reported that two males in their 70s were involved in a fight. The officers checked the skin of the two residents but did not see any injuries. The first suspect, a 73-year-old male, entered a room that was occupied by another 73-year-old male and one other individual. When the first suspect told the other male that law enforcement was on their way, the second suspect became upset and aggressive. The second suspect allegedly ran his wheelchair into the other male, punched him six times and kicked him. This case was forwarded to the city attorney’s office for possible follow-up.
April 17
•At the 2500 block of West Orleans Street at an unknown time, a 57-year-old female made a report of a fraud attempt. She alleged that she received a notification on her phone on April 15 saying she has pending charges of $492.13. She called the number suggested in the notification, and the individual asked for gift cards from the store. The victim said that she knew it was a scam and then called the police. No monetary loss and no follow-up needed.
April 18
•At 8:24 a.m., at the 600 block of Evergreen Court, an 18-year-old male from Stillwater made a report that he was being extorted on Snapchat. On April 17, he responded to a friend request from a female on Snapchat. He participated in sending explicit photos to the female party. The request also specifically asked that he show a picture of his face, which he did. Afterward, the other party advised they would be posting the pictures all over the internet and the “city” of Minnesota if he didn’t send them $150 via PayPal. He sent the money and then was requested to send an additional $200. At that point, he called the police. He did not provide any other personal or financial information to the suspect. This case has been forwarded to investigations for follow-up.
