Sunday, May 1
• At 11:12 a.m., the Stillwater Police Department received a call from the manager of a residence located on the 200 block of N Second St. A 17-year-old male who was evicted continued to frequent the property and create problems for residents in the area. The caller requested police check the area out more frequently.
•At 4:08 p.m., a Stillwater Police officer was dispatched to Salem Church parking lot for a report of juveniles acting suspiciously in the area. The officer advised the parties to find another place to hangout other than the parking ramp. The juveniles were cooperative and left as requested. No follow-up needed.
• At 7:58 p.m., while on patrol at the 1700 block of Frontage Road, a Stillwater officer observed a vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel with the driver’s door open. While the officer was investigating, the owner came out of the hotel and said he had forgotten to shut his door. Nothing suspicious.
Tuesday, May 2
• At 11:04 a.m., SPD received a call from a 64-year-old man in the 2600 block of Interlochen Drive. The male stated that unknown parties had stolen three packages from the exterior porch of his house. The total value of loss was approximately $60. The theft was reported to Amazon and they re-sent the items at no cost.
•At 6:02 p.m., the SPD received a call request from a 44-year-old male who wanted to know how to get an order for protection against his nephew following a verbal argument the two had. The nephew was a 28-year-old male from Stillwater. A Stillwater officer called the nephew and asked him not to call his uncle anymore. The nephew stated he had no intention of speaking with him again. Police gave the uncle information on how to file for an HRO.
• At 10:35 p.m., a Stillwater officer was dispatched to the 2500 block of Countryside Court. Stillwater PD had received a call from a male who was yelling at a female during the call. Someone else was mentioning in the background that the male was punching and could possibly have a knife. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the male, a 60-year-old from Stillwater. The male exited the house and was advised to drop his coat for safety reasons because it had long sleeves covering his hands. The officer detained him and explained the reason for showing up. There was an argument on site earlier in the night with a 32-year-old female living in the residence and another 33-year-old female regarding both parties dating a gentleman they both knew. The 32-year-old female on scene received injuries to her nose. She declined to press charges. The 33-year-old was no longer on site. The 60-year-old who called police was the property owner. He was briefly detained earlier for safety reasons.
Thursday, May 5
• At 3:48 p.m., a Stillwater officer was called to Dollar Tree for a report of theft of a cell phone. Upon arrival, the officer learned that the owner had already come to collect his phone. The phone was left in a cart and somebody had turned it in. The officer spoke with the owner and this was cleared.
Friday, May 6
• At 7:47 p.m., the Stillwater Police Department received a call from a 37-year-old woman in the 1100 block of N. Williams St. during the time of the call. She wanted to report an assault that occurred on Tuesday, May 3. The woman is from Oak Park Heights. She was uncooperative during questioning and refused to cooperate when she found out that the suspect would be interviewed. Police were unable to understand the whole story. Police determined it was an unfounded report.
