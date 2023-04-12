March 26
• At 2:30 a.m., Stillwater police reported to the 300 block of North Main St. for a report of a fight involving 10 people. When officers arrived, all parties had cleared. No follow-up needed.
March 28
• At 3:28 p.m., a Stillwater officer met with a 79-year-old at the 200 block of N. Fourth St. who was reporting fraud associated with two of his credit cards. The victim mentioned he wanted to report identity theft. He alleged he received a call from a suspect who had his login username and password info for his Huntington Bank account. According to the victim, there were eight different transfers on two different dates. Total loss was $8,000. Officers are currently waiting for a packet from the victim’s bank before they can proceed with the investigation.
March 29
• At 1:57 a.m., officers returned a phone call request for a woman located at the 1300 block of S. Second St. for an attempted phone scam. There was no age listed for the victim. An unknown individual attempted to use the victim’s name in an unemployment scam. There was no financial loss, and the victim was provided a case number in case she needs it for future reference.
March 31
• At 8:17 a.m., at the 400 block of S. Owens St., an officer spoke with a 30-year-old female who reported a Harassment Restraining Order being violated by her ex-boyfriend. The victim’s ex was a 36-year-old from Somerset, Wisconsin who had repeatedly called her from blocked numbers, showed up at her mom’s house uninvited and showed up at a gas station when she was pumping gas locally. The victim stated she did not want to press charges but wanted officers to call her ex regarding the harassment. The officers left a voicemail saying they wanted to speak with him regarding an order for protection and stating he needs to cease contact with the victim or he would be in violation of the HRO.
