Stacy Dahl
THE gazette
March 13
• At 5:15 p.m., from the 1800 block of W. Olive St., a 52-year-old female alleged that she received a call from a caller that identified himself as a “Deputy Cargill.” The caller said that the woman is the subject of a Washington County civil matter where she is in default of $1,500. She recognized this to be a scam and hung up immediately. No monetary loss and no personal information was given to the suspect.
• At 5:40 p.m., a 63-year-old female from River Falls, Wis. called about her 88-year-old mother who is a Stillwater resident. She reported that her mom had received two phone calls from an unknown number. The caller alleged they are a worker from U.S. Bank and had found a suspicious transaction in the amount of $15,000 on the victim’s account. The caller was requesting personal and account information. On a second call that occurred on March 15, the caller advised of more suspicious activity in the amount of $10,000. They were again requesting more personal information. None of the person’s personal information was given. This was forwarded to Washington County’s Adult Protection Services for follow-up.
March 15
• At 2:22 p.m., Stillwater Police Department received a call from the 3600 block of White Pine Way for a report of identity theft. The caller, a 51-year-old male from Stillwater, said he had received a bill in the mail from an AT&T account created in his name. Aside from this account, no other charges were attempted. No monetary loss and no follow-up needed.
March 16
• At 8:40 a.m., at the 100 block of N. Main St., a 65-year-old from Stillwater advised that he had received three letters in the mail from an anonymous person saying that his business ads were sexist and that women are allowed to own business properties. No return address on mailers and no suspects.
• At 8:27 p.m., at the location of Olive Street and Grove Street, a Stillwater officer was on routine patrol when he noticed the rear lights of a vehicle in front of him were off. While following the vehicle, the officer witnessed it swerving over the center line several times. At this point, the officer made a vehicle stop. The driver was a 42-year-old female from Scandia. In the passenger seat was the driver’s 14-year-old son. Upon speaking, the officer noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from the driver. When he asked if she had had anything to drink that night, she alleged she had a rum and coke before she went to pick up her son at the recreational center. A field sobriety test was performed and she performed poorly. She was placed under arrest and an additional officer stopped by to perform a courtesy drop-off of her son at home in Scandia. The driver had DMT results of 0.14. She was charged with misdemeanor DWI for operating a vehicle with an alcohol level of 0.08 or more within two hours and a DWI with her 13-year-old son in the vehicle.
