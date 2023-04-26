April 10

• At 8:30 a.m., a Stillwater officer was notified that a red Mazda had been stolen from the parking lot of an auto repair shop at the 1700 block of Industrial Boulevard. He was informed that a key had been placed in the overnight box at 5 p.m. on April 9. At 7 p.m. on April 10, an employee noticed upon arrival that the key-box had been damaged. Two sets of keys were missing. One was from the red Mazda and the other was for a vehicle that was still in the lot but had clearly been searched through. The owner of the Mazda was a 67-year-old female from Stillwater. There are no known suspects at this time. This case has been forwarded to the Stillwater Police Investigations Department. Total loss is $15,000 for the vehicle and $500 worth of items in the vehicle.

