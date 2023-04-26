• At 8:30 a.m., a Stillwater officer was notified that a red Mazda had been stolen from the parking lot of an auto repair shop at the 1700 block of Industrial Boulevard. He was informed that a key had been placed in the overnight box at 5 p.m. on April 9. At 7 p.m. on April 10, an employee noticed upon arrival that the key-box had been damaged. Two sets of keys were missing. One was from the red Mazda and the other was for a vehicle that was still in the lot but had clearly been searched through. The owner of the Mazda was a 67-year-old female from Stillwater. There are no known suspects at this time. This case has been forwarded to the Stillwater Police Investigations Department. Total loss is $15,000 for the vehicle and $500 worth of items in the vehicle.
• At 12:31 p.m., a 34-year-old male from the 400 block of St Croix Ave W. informed officers that he was invited to hangout with his female coworker. At some point the female’s boyfriend showed up at the male’s residence later in the day without permission and pulled out a knife and said he would hurt him if he contacted his girlfriend again. The suspect was a 39-year-old male. Although the pocket knife was pulled out, it was not opened.
April 11
• At 4:20 a.m., Stillwater officers reported to the 500 block of Adeline Green for a report of a woman in her late teens or early 20s observed in the backyard of the home residence. The homeowner, a 54-year-old female, alleged that she noticed on her home cameras that the suspect was talking on her cellphone and was hiding. This case was forwarded to the Investigations Department.
April 14
• At 11:30 p.m., an 18-year-old female reported the theft of a catalytic converter from her vehicle that took place at the 200 block of Brook Street South. At 7 p.m. on April 13, she parked her vehicle. At 11 a.m. on April 14, upon turning on her vehicle she noticed it was making a loud noise consistent with a catalytic converter being removed. Total loss of $1,000. No known suspects at this time. Forwarded to the Investigations Department for review.
April 15
• At 4:30 p.m., a 26-year-old male from Stillwater reported that he was assaulted by a friend and associate of his, a 28-year-old male also from Stillwater. The incident occurred at the 1400 block of Cottage Drive. He attempted to force the 28-year-old out of his residence when the attack happened. The victim sustained three minor injuries on his neck and was transported to the hospital. It is noted that alcohol was a factor in the incident. The suspect was charged with a misdemeanor fifth-degree assault. The citation was mailed to him.
