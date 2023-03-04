Stillwater has had 51 mayors over the course of its history. These leaders helped to guide the community into the future with their own strengths that they had brought to the office. During the depression, there were many tough days for the community, and during that time, Fred Merrill stepped forward to lead Stillwater.
Merrill was born in Stillwater on May 26, 1886, the son of Cornelia and Dr. Burton J. Merrill. As a boy, he attended the Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, N.H. and finished his education at the University of Minnesota.
His father, Burton, was a well-known physician in Stillwater and helped to start the Washington County Medical Society. He was the prison physician for many years, taking care of inmates. Dr. Merrill was professor of therapeutics and materia medica of the St. Paul Medical College for two years. He served as Washington County physician and coroner and was the Stillwater health commissioner. Dr. Merrill was called the “famous family physician” in Stillwater and one of the best-known citizens of the community. He was called a “distinguished gentleman, and a friend to everyone he knew.”
After school, Fred Merrill, along with Norman M. Baker, began the Merrill-Baker Land Company. The company was based out of the Lumberman’s Exchange building in Stillwater. The venture only lasted a couple of years, and the partners went their separate ways.
After the Land Company, Merrill started in the general insurance business, a business that he would create a career of. On Nov. 28, 1920, he married Florence Peters, and together the couple had one daughter, Sally.
In 1934, never having held any public office, Merrill threw his hat into the mayoral race in Stillwater. In his political ad, he said that he was “an experienced businessman who will give our city a conservative yet progressive administration. One who will work for the welfare of all the people.”
Election Day 1934 was a busy one in Stillwater. The voter turnout was high and the expectations of the results were making the evening electric. Merrill was running against a previous Stillwater mayor, Dr. George Sheils. When the results came in, Merrill had 2,088 votes to Sheils’s 1,204 – Fred Merrill was Stillwater’s new mayor!
The year before he took office, the community started an annual celebration called “Lumberjack Days.” Merrill found this to be something that the community should embrace, and in turn, he did as well. He would dress in an 1880s costume to welcome the Old Settlers Association to the celebration. “Mayor Fred B. Merrill, showing here in the outfit of a gentleman of the ’80s, in which he ‘brought down the house’… at the Lumberjack Celebration.” In addition, Merrill’s wife and daughter Sally also “donned the quaint costumes of other days.”
He only served one term as mayor, leaving the post in 1939. He returned to his insurance business which he continued the rest of his life. He was an officer of the Stillwater St. Croix Barge Terminal Company and a member of the Stillwater B.P.O. Elks 179.
Following his dinner on Friday, March 5, 1948, Merrill complained about having a severe headache and died shortly after midnight on March 6 of a cerebral hemorrhage at his home 720 N. Fifth St.
His leadership and strength helped to lead his community through a part of the worst economic times in history.
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society, wchsmn.org.
