Stillwater has had 51 mayors over the course of its history. These leaders helped to guide the community into the future with their own strengths that they had brought to the office. During the depression, there were many tough days for the community, and during that time, Fred Merrill stepped forward to lead Stillwater.

Merrill was born in Stillwater on May 26, 1886, the son of Cornelia and Dr. Burton J. Merrill. As a boy, he attended the Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, N.H. and finished his education at the University of Minnesota.

