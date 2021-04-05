We are expanding our hours for Express Services with new public hours on Mondays and longer hours on Saturday. Beginning on April 5, the library will be open on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 - 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop in for 60 minutes or less to browse the shelves, check out items, use a computer, and copy, print or scan. You can also sit outside on the terrace and enjoy the beautiful view. Face masks and social distancing continue to be required of all staff and patrons. For those preferring contactless service, curbside pick-up is available by reservation. Learn more about Express Services and what to expect at the library at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Library Programs:
Connect Through Books: Monday, April 5, 6:30 p.m.
At the library, we love to talk about books! On the first Monday of each month, staff and patrons connect to share what they have been reading. Join us for this fun and informal discussion. Registration is required. An email will be sent after registration with the Zoom meeting details. Visit stillwaterlibrary.org/connect-again-with-books to see what we have been reading.
Ending the Silence: Tuesday, April 6, 6:30 p.m.
“Ending the Silence” is a one hour class for high school students that talks about mental health, mental illness, suicide prevention, where to get help, and how to end the silence around mental illness. This program will be presented in real-time via Zoom. A question and answer opportunity will follow the presentation. Registration is required. Geared for high school students, parents and caregivers. An email will be sent after registration with the Zoom meeting details. Presented by Minnesota’s National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Special Guest Musical Storytime: Wednesday, April 7, 10:15 a.m.
Join us for this special storytime with Music Together in the Valley. Storytimes are posted on Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Youth explorer Kits:
Stop in during Express Hours to pick up a take-home activity designed to promote science, technology, engineering, arts and math during the months of March and April, while supplies last
. Each kit includes instructions, supplies, info bits, and recommended reading suggestions. Kits are typically available beginning the first Saturday of the month, while supplies last. March’s kits are Rainbow Formation (preschool), Shelter from the Sun (grades K-5), and Macramé Rainbow (tween & teen). April’s kits are Parachute Play (preschool), Rocks & Minerals (grades K-5), 3D Holograph Projector (tween & tween).
Adult art kit
The library’s newest kit for adults is a small star-shaped pin cushion. We’ll provide the supplies and instructions. You provide the creativity. Kits will be available while supplies last. No registration needed. Stop by the library during express hours or drive through the ramp during curbside to pick up a kit.
Contact
Staff is available by phone at 651-275-4338 or email at splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us. You can also visit us online at stillwaterlibrary.org to access our digital materials and online resources. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at the bottom of our home page. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote of the Week:
“The library is like a candy store where everything is free.”
– Jamie Ford, author
